5 statement pieces for your collection to show your Pride (all year long)

Summertime plus Pride means it’s time to get your jewelry game on.

There was an era when Pride was synonymous with costume-type jewelry—and you’re still free to don plastic Mardi Gras beads any time the mood strikes you!—but if you’re looking for something sophisticated and on-trend, here are our top five picks from Shane Co. that are guaranteed to start conversations.

Bonus: Shane Co.’s jewelry is backed by a free lifetime warranty, and with their unique non-commissioned jewelry consultants you can always shop in comfort.

Scroll down for pieces you can wear all year long, and even hand down to future generations.

This fabulous ring is crafted from sterling silver and measures 6mm wide. This ring can receive a custom engraving—may we suggest “pride is power” or “gay is good”—to make it even more personalized. And the price point can’t be beaten.

There are so many things to love about this modernistic 3D vertical bar pendant. Crafted in quality 14k yellow gold with a high-polish finish, it hangs from a matching chain with an o-ring that allows the pendant to spin. Engrave a message on one or all of its four sides for a one-of-a-kind keepsake.

3. Rainbow Sapphire Bracelet

Calling this a tennis bracelet (which it technically is) has to be the understatement of the year. Boasting 72 multi-colored princess-cut sapphires in blue, pink, orange, yellow, green, and lavender, it weighs in at 5.3 carats total. You may never take it off.

4. Diamond Lightning Bolt Earring

You’re full of power, just like this lightning bolt, and it’s time to show the world. Five brilliant round diamonds are beautifully featured in this single earring set in 14k yellow gold. Combine with similar styles (a star, a crescent moon, a teardrop) for a personalized look.

Vermeil refers to a thick layer of 14k gold plating on sterling silver, and that’s what this substantial curb chain is made of. Measuring 20 inches long and almost 11mm wide and secured by a strong lobster clasp, it’s the ultimate marriage of street style and sophistication.