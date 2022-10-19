5 times openly gay diver Matthew Mitcham slayed, in and out of his Speedos

Australian diver Matthew Mitcham will forever be celebrated as the first out gay Olympic gold medalist, but the now-retired athlete just added another big “first” to his long list of accomplishments. At a recent event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 34-year-old was presented with his well-earned spot in the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

Accepting the award, Mitcham reflected on his phenomenal showing at the Beijing Games in 2008. “In China, eight is a lucky number, and I know China was hoping to win all eight diving gold medals in Beijing 2008,” he said. “Having won the first seven of them, I remember hearing that the Chinese team were already celebrating winning the eighth medal before we had even dived the final. It still feels like an extra incredible feat that I was the only person to beat the best divers in the world at their home Games and prevent China from getting that lucky eighth gold.”

While that one dive alone is worthy of accolades, here are five of Mitcham’s biggest professional and personal moments that have kept us fans over the years.

Mitcham returns to diving and crushes the Australian Nationals

After taking a break from his sport in 2006, Mitcham returned to competitive diving in 2008 and defied expectations. At the Australian Nationals that year, he won the 1 m, 3 m and 10 m individual events, and the promise of becoming a world champion became very real. It didn’t hurt that he also won the 2008 Diving Grand Prix event in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. later that year.

He comes out publicly as gay, then stuns in Beijing with a perfect dive

Ahead of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Mitcham’s personal life took a surprising turn. During a pre-Games interview, the still-closeted diver accidentally let slip that he was living with his then-boyfriend. After some heart-to-hearts with friends, he decided to give the go-ahead for the article to be published.

Though he feared backlash, he later told the BBC, “the response was fantastic and I gained this enormous colorful worldwide community. It’s honestly the best decision I’ve ever made.” Then came his Olympic dive that won him the gold in the 10 m platform and still inspires fans. At the time, it was the highest single-dive score in Olympic history. It also made him the first out gay Olympic gold medalist.

At the Commonwealth Games, Mitcham adds four silver medals to his trophy case

Mitcham’s Olympic triumph was a tough act for him to follow, but his performance at the 2010 Commonwealth Games netted him an impressive four silver medals. It was wonderful to see him in such fine form, and while he can’t have been thrilled to lose his signature 10 m platform event to a then-closeted Tom Daley, Mitcham’s success as an openly gay diver no doubt set the stage for Daley and many more gay athletes to come out.

Mitcham marries Luke Rutherford and the joy shines brightly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke (@lukeyluke8)

In 2020, Mitcham married his British boyfriend Luke Rutherford and their Instagram posts were enough to warm even the most romantically jaded hearts among us.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mitcham said, “The whole thing was so beautiful. I was crying for basically the entire ceremony.” Rutherford added on Instagram, “Best day EVER!!! Thank you so much to everyone who made the last week such an unforgettable moment in our lives. So proud and happy to be the new Mr Mitcham.”

The couple’s subsequent posts have continued to make us smile. Here are just a few:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Mitcham OAM (@matthewmitcham88)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Mitcham OAM (@matthewmitcham88)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Mitcham OAM (@matthewmitcham88)

He opens up about his struggles, and reminds everyone that the road to happiness isn’t paved with gold medals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Mitcham OAM (@matthewmitcham88)

It’s easy to assume that winning is the recipe for happiness and fulfillment for an athlete. In 2021, Mitcham took a brave step and opened up about his years of addiction and depression.

In an interview with the BBC, Mitcham called his Beijing gold “the most extreme natural high you can ever experience,” before adding, “that’s why I became a drug addict!”

“Being an Olympic champion made me feel even worse because I had no right to feel that way when I had the world at my feet,” he admitted. Soon after the Games he became addicted to crystal meth, which remains a rampant issue in the gay community. Now six years sober, Mitcham’s willingness to publicly reflect on his tougher days is a reminder that there’s no shame in struggling with mental health and addiction.

“I’ve been hard on myself throughout my life,” he sad, “but I look back with kinder eyes now.” Words to live by!