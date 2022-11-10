5 trans men to crush over in addition to Elliot Page

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mae Martin (@hooraymae)

Non-binary bisexual actor Mae Martin recently called transgender actor Elliot Page “My King” in an Instagram post of the two wearing tuxedos for the Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Martin’s admiration of Page is certainly understandable: Not only has he helped raise trans male visibility, he’s also adorably sexy. Luckily, Page has many other sexy trans male contemporaries for us to thirst for as well. Here are five among our many favorites.

Brian Michael Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Michael Smith (@the_brianmichael)

Smith – who came out as a transgender man in 2017 – has played a trans police officer on OWN’s Queen Sugar and a political strategist in Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q. His role as a firefighter in 9-1-1: Lone Star made him the first out black trans man to star in a regular role on a network TV series. He is also ripped AF thanks to his regular boxing workouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laith Ashley De La Cruz (@laith_ashley)

Regular readers know how often we go gaga for this hunky trans model. But he’s not just a pretty face. He’s also a singer, has worked with houseless LGBTQ youth, was the first trans member of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Pit Crew, and has worked to reduce HIV in the trans and non-binary communities.

Chella Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chella Man (@chellaman)

We first noticed this deaf, Asian, transgender YouTuber when he announced that he’d be playing the mute bisexual hero Jericho in the DC Universe series Titans. He has since amassed a large social media following where he shares thirst pics and his struggles with depression. He also curated an art exhibition for disabled visual artists — werque!

Schuyler Bailar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schuyler Bailar (@pinkmantaray)

Bailar was the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men’s team. He has shared his transition journey on TV shows like 60 Minutes and The Ellen Show. These days, he uses his Instagram feed to post compelling, bite-size explainers on how right-wing hysteria over trans athletes is just old-fashioned misogyny and transphobia.

Aydian Dowling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aydian Dowling (a•den) (@alionsfear)

Dowling first achieved notoriety among gay fans in 2015 when he became the first transgender man to be featured on a cover of Men’s Health. He’s also an accomplished trans activist too. He set up two different organizations that strive to connect people in transition with medical knowledge and care to ensure they feel supported in their journeys.