The 5 weirdest and wildest gay wedding proposals

Some couples are so in sync, they finish each other’s senten– marriage proposals.

When Corey Francis headed out on a romantic Puerto Vallarta vacation with his boyfriend, Trevor Turk, he had an engagement ring on hand, and a plan to sweep Trevor off his feet with a picturesque seaside proposal.

It turned out Trevor had similar thoughts, and when he started suspecting Corey was gearing up to pop the question, he made sure he had his ring box, too.

Thanks to Corey’s meticulous planning, there was a photographer to capture the adorable double-proposal. Spoiler: They both said yes.

“Out of the 1250 proposals I’ve captured in my career this is my first double proposal,” commented photographer Albert Harris in a now-viral TikTok:

That got us thinking about some wild marriage proposals of days gone by that broke the mold, but never our hearts…

The double-double

We’re seeing double…twice! Corey and Trevor aren’t the first gay couple who both had rings at the ready. In 2019, Reddit user ihopebolsonarodies shared a video from a trip to the amusement park that he’ll surely be showing his grandkids one day.

Posted in the ‘Unexpected’ sub, the clip shows one man getting down on his knee to pop the question. His boyfriend pauses, then runs to his bag where he produces, you guessed it, a second ring.

Cue the “awws.”

The meticulous planner

It’s safe to say DeAndre Upshaw was certain about his decision to pop the question to longtime boyfriend, Stu, because with the amount of planning his next-level proposal must have taken, he surely had opportunity to question his motives.

In 2017, he incorporated the following into his:

A grand total of four costume changes on his end

Marching Band uniforms purchased in bulk on Craigslist

Shiny rainbow choir robes direct from eBay

Confetti Cannons

A dance troupe

Flag twirlers

Ribbon Dancing

And over forty of our closest friends in family

Our only complaint is that he raised the bar too high for the single ladies among us. But who says catching the early bird special at Red Lobster can’t be romantic, too?

Science is sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Bartlett (@bencbartlett)

Ben Bartlett is a Ph.D. candidate in applied physics at Stanford. In 2021 he shared photos of his high-tech proposal on Reddit and Instagram, and the impressive feat definitely warmed our beakers.

“We’re both huge nerds, and I wanted to do something unique for a proposal, so I designed and 3D-printed a mirror array to ask the question for me,” he wrote on Reddit. “The mirrors are angled so that just before sunset on our 8th anniversary, it reflected the light from the setting sun onto the ground to spell out ‘MARRY ME?’”

Sure enough, photos from the illuminating proposal show the “hexagonal mirror thingy” reflecting the message — clear as day — on the sand of a beach. And in one photo, Ben’s future husband wrote his response in the sand: “Yes!”

The voyager

Forget walking 500 miles. A rower literally crossed 3,000 miles over the Atlantic Ocean in 2017 to propose to his boyfriend.

31-year-old David Alviar, along with two other rowers, started his journey in the Canary Islands, off the coast of North Africa. Their final destination: the island of Antigua in the Caribbean.

They reached land seven weeks later, where their friends and family eagerly awaited. With media also present, David immediately approached his boyfriend, Stanley, got down on one knee, and held up a ring.

“Will you marry me?” he asked. A teary-eyed Stanley nodded “yes.” The guys kissed. And the crowd went wild.

Clearly, David doesn’t have commitment issues.

The butch queens

Taking things all the way back to 2013, this viral proposal brought new meaning to the term lumbersexual.

When Dustin visited his local Home Depot in Salt Lake City, he thought he was helping his roommate pick out lighting for a party. But when he was led to the lumber aisle, he discovered friends and family who broke into a flash mob. Then came the marriage proposal from his boyfriend Spencer — all choreographed to the song “Somebody Loves You” by Betty Who.

