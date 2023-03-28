50 Cent wants to make sure you don’t think he had penis enlargement surgery

50 Cent has taken a break from trolling Madonna’s appearance and mocking the LGBTQ+ community to address one of his biggest problems — the size of his package.

Back in September, the mid-2000s hitmaker sued a surgical medical spa in Miami for making it seem like he had undergone penis enlargement surgery.

50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, alleged that plastic surgeon Angela Kogan had used a photo of him to imply he was a client of Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa and had falsely received penis enhancement surgery.

50 Cent is suing plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her businesses, Perfection Plastic Surgery and Medspa.



According to the lawsuit, the “Magic Stick” singer claims he took the photo with Kogan thinking she was a fan and she went on to use it on social media to promote the spa and its services, including insinuating 50 made augmentations to his junk.

This really hurt the G-Unit rapper’s feelings.

At the time, 50’s lawyers claimed the “defendants’ actions have exposed Jackson to ridicule, caused substantial damage to his professional and personal reputation, and violated his right to control his name and image.”

Kogan denied the allegations and tried to have the case dismissed. But in December, a court denied her request and a trial was set for July 2023.

“As the proverbial saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words,” Judge Robert N. Scola, Jr. wrote. “This one in particular depicts a worldwide celebrity next to Kogan with MedSpa’s name repeated all throughout the background. The promotional value is evident.”

But now it seems the penis case is getting snipped and 50’s legal battles are about to shrink.

According to Billboard, lawyers for 50 Cent and Koran have “reached an agreement in principle to settle Mr. Jackson’s claims” and are “in the process of preparing an agreement to finalize” the deal. Exact details of the settlement have not been released.

This is just the latest settlement in 50’s quest to keep the true stature of his dong in tact. The lady doth protest too much!

In February, 50 settled a separate lawsuit with the outlet The Shade Room over their alleged part in spreading the false penis enhancement rumors.

With the 47-year-old’s manhood problems now behind him, no doubt he’ll soon go back to just being a big prick.