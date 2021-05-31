62 men arrested in police raid on drug-fueled orgy

Police in Bangkok, Thailand have arrested dozens of men in a raid on a “chemsex” gay orgy staged in violation of coronavirus restrictions. The arrests made the raid the largest in the nation’s history during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arrests occurred May 23 at Faros Sauna 2, a bathhouse in Bangkok’s Wang Thong Lang District. Police reported finding used condoms, needles and drugs in the venue which features 50 rooms, a pool and a karaoke parlor.

“(In the past) we have reprimanded people for gathering to drink at home, ” said Police Colonel Ekapop Tanprayoon told The Star. “But under the current circumstances, there shouldn’t be so many people in such a crowded area.”

The 62 men arrested face charges of violating a social distancing decree instituted last March. If convicted, they face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht. (roughly $1,300 USD).

Like many other nations, Thailand has struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation reports more than 132,000 cases of infection, while more than 800 people have died of the disease. Concurrent with the nation’s lockdown orders, Thailand has also reported an increase in chemsex parties among gay men with Sunday’s raid being the latest in a series of raids.