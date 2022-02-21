7 songs to help you live out your gay cowboy fantasy

Last week we learned about the #RamRanchResistance, a counterprotest campaign in Canada using a very gay, very explicit, song about gay cowboys to troll anti-vaxers.

The song is “Ram Ranch” by Grant MacDonald, and while it did make us laugh, it’s admittedly a bit hard to listen to.

No disrespect to MacDonald, but we’d probably leave it off our gay country playlist. That got us thinking…what would go on that list?

Orville Peck – “C’mon Baby, Cry”

We’ll start with the latest from the mysterious cowpoke himself, Orville Peck. Peck’s style is distinctively queer, proving there’s room in any musical genre to live authentically.

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

When “Old Town Road” was released in 2019, you could hardly go anywhere without hearing it. In fact, it became the fastest song ever to be certified diamond when it sold 10 million units. It also helped launch Nas X into stardom, and we’ll forever be grateful for that.

Paisley Fields – “Ride Me Cowboy”

Here’s a honkey-tonk tale of cowboy on cowboy desire that will get you right in the mood. The mood for what, exactly? We’re not sure. But it’s a mood nonetheless.

Cameron Hawthorn – “Cowboy Take Me Away”

Hawthorn’s stripped-down cover of The Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” just begs for a slow dance next to the campfire.

Hot Crazy – “Manly in Heels”

This new track from Hot Crazy, on the other hand, begs for something far more boisterous. Best enjoyed with whiskey.

Tommy Atkins – “Kiss Me, Cowboy”

This tender love song will likely strike a chord if you can still remember your first crush.

*Honorable Mention* Dolly Parton – “9 to 5”

OK there’s nothing explicitly queer about Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” (unless you count Lily Tomlin’s cameo) but put it on in a room full of gays and witness the magic that happens.