8 male celebs who had to come out as straight after everyone thought they were gay or bi

This week, reality star Pradhyuman Maloo came out as straight after nearly the entire internet mistook him for gay.

The 30-year-old designer is one of several contestants currently looking for love on the dating show Indian Matchmaking, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month.

But after rejecting 150 women, fans began to wonder if maybe the reason Maloo couldn’t find a partner had more to do with him than the women he was being paired up with.

Am I the only one who realizes Pradhyumans is gay??#IndianMatchmaking — Sarah Masters (@SarahMathers34) July 16, 2020

pradhyuman is giving me strong gay vibes… Sima needs to bring in the boys! Spice this up #indianmatchmaking — Mer (@Meribeauty) July 18, 2020

I'm guilty of this as well… Thinking #indianmatchmaking pradhyuman is in the closet and is gay. However that would be stereotyping. If he is I hope he finds his truth. But if he's not and he's truly waiting for the right woman and a cosmic connection that is okay too! — oceanthinks (@oceanthinks) July 18, 2020

Maloo finally addressed the rumors in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, explaining that being on Indian Matchmaking was “an intense process” that pushed him “out of my comfort zone,” but “For those of you who are curious, I am not gay nor bisexual.”

Evidently, he’s just very, very, very picky.

Scroll down for seven more guys who had to come out as straight after everyone thought they were gay or bisexual…

José Eduardo Derbez

The 27-year-old Mexican actor and the son of filmmaker Eugenio Derbez and telenovela actress Victoria Ruffo came out as straight last fall after a thirsty photo he posted to Instagram somehow ignited reports that he was bisexual.

Speaking to the Mexican magazine Cosas in February 2020, Derbez said he’s “quite aware of what I am, what I have, and what I want,” adding, “If I were gay, if I was bisexual, I would have said it. I would not limit myself.”

Neil Jones

The Strictly Come Dancing star told The Sun in May 2020 that, contrary to 18 months of tabloid reports, he is not a homosexual, though his mother wishes he were.

“In ballroom there’s a lot of straight guys,” Jones said. “Mum was always like, ‘It’s a shame you’re not gay because we could go shopping together’. And I was thinking, ‘whether I’m gay or not there’s no chance, you take forever’.”

The Colombian singer and international heartthrob broke the hearts of gay and bisexual men the whole world over during an Instagram Q&A in February 2020.

Asked whether he was gay, the 27-year-old laughed and said, “People are stupid, aren’t they? How can they say I’m gay?”

He continued, “If I were gay, I would have already spoken about it. The one who said that I am gay, lend me your girlfriend to see how gay I am.”

Josh Mair

The Love Island star addressed rumors about his sexuality in July 2018 after he said things were “getting out of hand” regarding a photo he took of himself in some very short-shorts.

“For everyone wondering no I am not gay or bi sexual, I never have and never will be,” the 21-year-old bodybuilder announced on social media. “I have nothing against gay or bi people either before anyone throws that card at me, people can see and date whoever they like.”

Antonio Pavón

The Spanish reality star found himself at the center of gay rumors earlier this year when one of his fellow Survivors 2020 co-stars, José Antonio Avilés, claimed the two hooked up in a hotel room prior to filming.

To disprove the rumors, Pavón took a lie detector test on the show Sábado Deluxe, where he admitted to having had a homosexual experience in the past. When asked to elaborate, he said it wasn’t anything serious and that he still identifies as straight.

“At the moment I am not gay, I am straight,” the 38-year-old said. Then, taking a jab at Avilés he added, “If I take the step tomorrow, it will be with a handsome guy.”

Odell Beckham Jr.

The NFL star confronted rumors about his sexuality head-on in an August 2019 interview with GQ.

“Honestly, I wasn’t offended,” Beckham said. “I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me.”

He went on to say he has “no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation,” adding that “Love is love. If you’re attracted to somebody, you’re attracted to somebody.”

David Zepeda

The hunky telenovela star announced he’s 100% heterosexual back in January 2019 after multiple Spanish language media outlets reported he had broken up with his girlfriend of eight years, actress Lina Radwan, after coming out to her as bisexual.

“I want to make it clear here that I am not gay and I am not bisexual,” Zepeda said in a statement. “For me there is nothing more beautiful than women. Nothing.” He added that he totally respects LGBTQ people, he’s just not one of them.

