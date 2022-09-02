8 queer comedians on the rise that you need to be following immediately

One of the best spots to catch up-and-coming queer talent in New York is Club Cumming, an intimate, cabaret-style club for comedy, drag and more… owned and operated by Alan Cumming (which perhaps clears up the raunchy sounding venue name).

Yes, the celebrated actor of stage and screen—and all-around queer icon—has made the East Village locale a go-to destination for locals, tourists, and anyone hoping to get an up-close-and-personal show from some of the next big names in entertainment.

Thankfully, for those not in the NYC Metropolitan area, the magic of Club Cumming is coming straight into your homes this weekend via a new Showtime stand-up special, Club Cumming Presents A Queer Comedy Extravaganza.

The special is hosted by Cumming himself, and the line-up features seven LGBTQ acts on the rise. Collectively, this exciting roster of talent represents “not only the diversity of the queer spectrum, but also of comedy styling—from stand-up to characters to musical performances.”

Ahead of the special’s premiere, we’ve assembled a quick rundown of each of these queer entertainers, letting you know a little bit more about them and sharing some of our favorite work of theirs, whether it be tweets, a TikTok, a music video, or just some darn good stand-up.

Watch the trailer for Club Cumming Presents A Queer Comedy Extravaganza below—which premiere Friday, Sep. 2 @ 10pm on Showtime—and then read on below to learn about these eight queer comedians you need to know.

Joe Castle Baker

This comedian/actor/writer has been called “The Mr. Bean Of Bushwick” in Interview Magazine thanks to his absurdist twists on modern culture and ability to expertly skewer the language of the internet. Recently, he’s been seen on The Other Two and in the apocalyptic final season of Search Party.

Julia Shiplett

Shiplett is an accomplished comic and writer who has taken her incisive, hilarious stand-up act across the country. Her written work has appeared in The New Yorker and McSweeney’s, she’s appeared in High Maintenance and Love Life, and she’s been named one of Comedy Central’s Up Next comedians.

Zach Teague & Drew Lausch

This comedy duo has made a name for themselves with their variety show Häus Party, a queer fantasia that’s become a New York City staple, incorporating stand-up, drag, live music, dancing and more. Their work’s been featured in The New York Times, Gothamist, and Time Out New York.

Nori Reed

Reed is an iconic LA-based writer and stand-up comedian who has opened for Amy Poehler, been showcased on HBO Max, had her writing featured in Vogue, and has even been turned into a Bratz doll. Recently, her work on season 5 of Raven’s Home introduced the Disney Channel’s first trans character.

My whole vibe is texting a friend “hey sorry for being weird at dinner last nite” — Nori Reed (@realnorireed) August 26, 2022

Right now you can be employed, healthy, or hot but not all three — Nori Reed (@realnorireed) June 13, 2022

“How would you feel if you were aborted?” I don’t know… incredible? Have you experienced being alive? — Nori Reed (@realnorireed) May 3, 2022

Pat Regan

A prolific tweeter and stand-up comedian, Regan is the co-host of of the popular Seek Treatment podcast with bestie Cat Cohen, which has inspired an active fan community of its own. He can be seen on ZIWE, Search Party, and is a writer behind HBO Max’s Emmy Award-winning comedy, Hacks.

Ugh I keep doing the depressed kind of oversleep instead of the restorative kind of oversleep — pat regan (@poregan) March 13, 2022

Acceptance is the first step of responding to an email. Responding to an email is NOT a linear journey. It is a process that can last years or even for the rest of your life. — pat regan (@poregan) April 6, 2022

When youre in a conversation with someone at an event i wish you could ask them “what is an example of something i can say to you right now??” — pat regan (@poregan) August 28, 2022

Larry Owens

Owens is a musical theater legend with the mind of a comic and voice you won’t forget. His credits include High Maintenance, Abbott Elementary, a buzzy solo show at Carnegie Hall called “Sondheimia,” plus he originated that lead role in A Strange Loop off-Broadway, which eventually went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical.

