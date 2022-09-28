This 84-year-old grandma just hit a lesbian milestone in the most heartwarming way

We love to see a queer elder winning. The moment captured in this video might be a personal win, but sometimes it’s the little gay victories that really shine.

Jan Moore, 84, recently posted a TikTok to the “Canada’s Gayest Family” account she runs with her wife, Linda Ford.

The video starts out with a casual interaction with a bank employee, but turns into a milestone revelation.

Brace yourself for the “Awww!” about to leave your mouth:

As simple as the moment was, it caught Moore totally by surprise.

“They said, ‘And who is Linda?’ and I said, ‘My wife,’ and we went on and conducted our business,” she says.

“Then I hung up the phone and I realized that for the first time — and I am 84 years old — I’d said ‘my wife’.”

Even after decades together and years of marriage, the “W” word had eluded Moore until now. As she says, “you can call me dumb for not saying it before, but I guess it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks.” Hard, but clearly far from impossible!

The pair officially tied the knot back in 2018 after over 25 years together. The event was a lovely double wedding shared with them by Ford’s daughter, Karen, and her own wife, Cathy.

Their little sapphic family goes beyond even the four of them: Karen and Cathy’s daughter Shawnee is an out lesbian, and Karen co-parents her daughter Madison with ex-wife Anna and her wife, Tracey.

If this female family of epic proportions sounds to you like the makings of a TLC show, you’re not alone. The family attempted to get a TV show around their interesting dynamic off the ground in the 2010s, to some very genuine interest.

Check out the reel for “Canada’s Gayest Family” and join us in hoping this adorable family hits TV someday:



