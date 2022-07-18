‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Rafael L. Silva drops thirsty beach snap and we’re parched

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rafael l. silva (@actuallyrafa)

Much of Europe is experiencing quite a heatwave at the moment. One person enjoying the scorching temperatures is actor Rafael L. Silva, best known for his role as Carlos Reyes on 9-1-1 Lone Star.

Silva, 28, who is gay, is not shy about posting candid images on his Instagram. One he dropped Friday was met with immediate approval from his many followers. Silva didn’t say where he was, but some commentators identified it as Italy.

Silva can be seen in swimming trunks, sitting on a towel beside a stretch of water. The photo’s had almost 55,000 likes on Instagram.

The scorching hot photo prompted a short and simple comment from the official FoxTV Instagram: “O M G”.

Silva’s 9-1-1 co-star Ronen Rubinstein, also couldn’t resist commenting. Rubinstein plays TK Strand, a firefighter and the love interest of Silva’s character, police officer Reyes. The characters have been dubbed “Tarlos” by fans. Rubenstein simply commented “Z.A.D.D.Y” under the photo.

9-1-1 Lone Star recently finished airing its third season, with TK and Carlos becoming engaged in the final episode. A couple of months ago, Fox confirmed a fourth season has been commissioned.