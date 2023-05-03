‘9-1-1: Lonestar’s’ big gay wedding is almost here—but showrunner teases “tragedy will strike”

Image Credit: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ Fox

Wedding bells are ringing on 9-1-1: Lone Star, but the Fox drama’s showrunner is teasing it may not be “happily ever after” for TK and Carlos.

Excuse us, that’s “Tarlos” for all the real fans out there!

Since the beginning, the romance between paramedic TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and police officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) has brought a welcome dose of queer love to the first-responder procedural—and to network TV in general.

Last year, season three ended with a very special Tarlos engagement, and Lone Star‘s current fourth season has all been building up to the special day, which will be the centerpiece of the two-hour finale on May 16.

But while we’re eager to see the fan favorites tie the knot at their “big gay wedding,” co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear warns these two won’t be getting hitched without a hitch…

“It’s going to be a beautiful wedding—we shot it already and I think it’s going to be really emotional,” Minear shares with EW. “Although I don’t know if I want to tease that, because what’s going to really happen is tragedy will strike and the entire thing will be put in question.”

Excuse us, tragedy? Well, this is 9-1-1 after all, a show known for its over-the-top emergencies (remember that time a Texas twister sent a man trapped in a port-a-potty flying through the air?) and melodrama, so we’re sure he just means another patented Lone Star disaster will interrupt the nuptials.

Because, at this point, Tarlos feels pretty rock solid—the couple’s been put through the ringer over the seasons—so we’re not worried about a Groomzilla moment, or one of them getting cold feet.

No matter what goes down, Minear’s bracing himself for a strong fan reaction because he knows by now that “you can’t please everybody.”

The showrunner does add, however, that the cast was all very moved by this very special “big gay wedding” episode: “I think overall people are going to be moved. I mean, the cast was. There was a moment during the reception that plays into sort of the last minutes of the episode, and the entire cast was in tears. They weren’t acting. They were just all incredibly moved.”

One thing we know for sure: The wedding won’t be the end of the Tarlos love story…

Earlier this week, it was announced Fox has renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star for a fifth season, which will make it the network’s highest-rated and current longest-running drama (due, in part, to the fact that the original, LA-set 9-1-1 will be changing networks to ABC for its seventh season).

Rubinstein—who’s never let us down when it comes to thirsty posts—celebrated the news with a shirtless sauna video. Now, you might remember that, last year, the actor got in some hot water with Instagram last year when he shared a very cheeky sauna pic. His latest post is decidedly more PG, but there’s still plenty to enjoy:

New episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star are Tuesdays at 9pm ET on Fox. Tune in May 16 for the big double-episode season finale.