9 of our favorite LGBTQ+ video game characters from 2022

Video games are sources of entertainment for folks of all ages, races, genders, and sexual orientations. Classics like Super Mario Bros., God of War, Pokémon, and The Sims have accounted for hours of gameplay. You could say that many “gaymers” love to be enveloped by the fantasy created by video games, but we also want to feel represented within the video games we play.

The first LGBTQ+ character to be featured in a video game was Vivienne Pentreath from the 1986’s Moonmist. Soon after, Caper in the Castro, Le crime du Parking, and Circuit’s Edge featured LGBTQ+ characters. Unfortunately, the 80s, 90s, and bits of the new millennium relegated LGBTQ+ characters to sidelined roles as linear or stereotypical supporting characters or villains.

Of course, over the years, characters like Dragon Age’s Krem (transgender), Mortal Kombat’s Kung Jin (gay), Overwatch’s Pavarti Holcomb (biromantic asexual), and more offered LGBTQ+ representation in video games. And in 2022, we were blessed with several LGBTQ+ characters to rejoice over.

Basically, the entire cast of characters (Pokémon Scarlet and Violet)

Jumping straight (or queer) out of the gate is Nintendo’s latest hit, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. When initial stills were released, the far reaches of the LGBTQ+ internet had plenty to say. From fawning over Professor Sado and (Zaddy) Turo to the celebration of queer Pokémon icon Quaquaval. Of course, this doesn’t take into consideration characters like chairwoman Geeta, gym leader Grusha, and elite four member Rika who scream queerness into the mountain tops. And while Pokémon, both the TV series and video game, has been known for queering things up, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are arguably the queerest addition to the franchise.

Tim Drake/Robin (Gotham Knights)

The DC Universe has a plethora of LGBTQ+ characters within it, but most recently, eyes have been drawn to Tim Drake a.k.a Robin. The third “boy wonder”, right after Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, came out as bisexual in DC Comics’ Batman: Urban Legends #6 in 2021. Drake also received a love interest in the form of Bernard Dowd, with their storyline currently playing out in season 4 of HBO Max’s Titans. Well, there are several scenes within Gotham Knights that all, but confirm Drake’s sexuality. And if that’s not enough, Gotham Knights’ narrative director Amy Lemay stated for CBR.com that, “Tim is bi in the comics, therefore Tim is bi in the game.”

Enough said.

Kirby (Kirby and the Forgotten Land)

The pink hero Kirby has been a fan favorite for decades. Known for their ability to suck up items and other beings into its mouth and take on their powers, Kirby stepped onto the scene in the ‘90s with Kirby’s Dream Land. 30 years later and Kirby is still starring in hit games, like this year’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land. And while various iterations and references have been made to Kirby being male, this rosé-colored fighter has become known to many as a nonbinary icon within video games.

Don’t force your antiquated gender norms onto this pink powerhouse

Bayonetta (Bayonetta)

Ok, you’ve either played the Bayonetta games or have seen TikTok users cosplay the titular character’s abilities, set to vogue movements. Regardless, if you’re not aware of one of the best witches in the video game industry, now’s the time to become acquainted with a queer icon. With her first came debuting in 2009, the Bayonetta franchise has spawned multiple hit sequels and garnered several accolades. The main character has appeared in several video games outside of her own, but what has been consistent is her queer appeal and her fans vouching for her queerness.

Ellie, Dina, and Lev (The Last of Us)

Listed as one of the best games ever made, The Last of Us has become a favorite of many a gaymer. The storyline focuses on Joel and Ellie, as they travel across a post-apocolyptic world where a mutated strain of fungus turns humans in cannabilistic creatures. The game has won several Game of Year awards and is one of the best-selling video games out there. But one win for the LGBTQ+ community is the inclusion of queer characters Ellie and Dina and trans character Lev.

Too many characters to name (Horizon Forbidden West)

A late 2022 winter addition, Horizon Forbidden West brought gaymers back into the role of Aloy, a hunter who explores the Forbidden West that’s dominated by animalistic robots. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn gave us multiple LGBTQ+ characters. From trans characters Janeva and Wekatta, to the queer relationship between Tilda and Elizabet, to the numerous queer NPC characters, there’s plenty of queerness afoot. Not to mention, fans of the franchise read the main character as asexual and aromantic.

Yours, mine, and our Sims (The Sims 4 Expansion Packs)

So The Sims has taken us from our everyday lives and placed us into a virtual world where anything and everything is possible. With the games latest expansion packs, My Wedding Stories, Werewolves, and High School Years, more LGBTQ+ elements have been added to the game. Players are able to select their Sim’s gender, pronouns, sexual orientation, be in relationships with whoever they want, get married to whomever they want, and “WooHoo” with whoever they want.

Ryan and Dylan (The Quarry)

The Quarry, released this June, became a horror video game hit due to its quality gameplay and voice acting. Inspired by horror films like The Hills Have Eyes and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Quarry tells the story of several teenage counselors, as they survive a night filled with supernatural creatures and violent humans. Players make decisions on behalf of the characters and every choice has a consequence. One choice you can make is to explore the budding relationship between queer characters Ryan (played by queer actor Justice Smith) and Dylan (played by Miles Robbins, son of Susan Sarandon).

K’Sante (League of Legends)

An immensely popular online game that has no plans of slowing down its momentum, League of Legends continues to rack up huge amounts of downloads. The game places players in the role of a “champion” who uses their unique abilities as part of a team to destroy another team’s base. The online game has a large cult following and introduced its first Black gay character, K’Sante, this year ahead of League of Legend’s tournament Worlds 2022. It was an announcement further promoted by Lil’ Nas X’s League of Legends takeover and song “Star Walk-in'”.