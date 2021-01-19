Latest
Life
Entertainment
Politics
Queerties
Each year, The Queerties recognizes the best in LGBTQ culture and media with your votes deciding the winners. Vote every day until
February 16.
Anthem
King Princess
Pain
Perfume Genius
Jason
Raymix
Llámame
Kim Petras
Malibu
Sam Smith
Diamonds
Ricky Martin
Simple
Troye Sivan
Easy
Keiynan Lonsdale
Gay Street Fighter
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Rain on Me
Lil Nas X
Holiday
Get on the list to be the first to hear the announcement of this year’s winners!
Badass
Drag Royalty
Future All-Star
Closet Door Bustdown
Favorite Insta Follow
Favorite Tiktoker
Podcast
Innovator
Anthem
Indie Music Vid
TV Series
Digital Series
Studio Movie
Indie Movie
Performance - TV
Performance - Digital Series
Performance - Film
Lockdown LOL
Documentary
Next Big Thing
Girl, Bye
The future is LGBTQ
Best Read
Submitting your vote...