Latest
Life
Entertainment
Politics
Queerties
Vote now and join us in celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Queerties, honoring the year’s best in LGBTQ media and culture. Vote every day until February 22.
Badass
Drag Royalty
Future All-Star
Closet Door Bustdown
Studio Movie
On-Screen Romance
Film Performance
TV Series
TV Performance
Anthem
Podcast
Innovator
Standout Stand-up
Favorite Insta-Follow
Favorite TikToker
Indie Music Vid
Indie Movie
Digital Entertainment
Reality / Docuseries
Documentary
Next Big Thing
Best Read
Girl, Bye
Groundbreaker
Icon
Future All-Star
LaLa Ri
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Jaidynn Diore Fierce
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Kitty Scott-Claus
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Denali
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
DiDa Ritz
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Kandy Muse
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Rosé
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Ella Vaday
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Porkchop
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Choriza May
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Drag Royalty
Closet Door Bustdown
Get on the list to be the first to hear the announcement of this year’s winners!
Submitting your vote...