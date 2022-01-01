Latest
Vote now and join us in celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Queerties, honoring the year’s best in LGBTQ media and culture. Vote every day until February 22.
The Livin’ My Truth On-Screen Romance Award
Hugh & Paul
Star Trek: Discovery
Chiron & Kevin
Moonlight
Ennis & Jack
Brokeback Mountain
Tusker & Sam
Supernova
Angel & Collins
Rent
Bradley & Laura
The Morning Show
Eve & Villanelle
Killing Eve
David & Patrick
Schitt's Creek
Simon & Bram
Love, Simon
Angel & Papi
Pose
