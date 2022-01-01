The Queerties turn ten
Vote now and join us in celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Queerties, honoring the year’s best in LGBTQ media and culture. Vote every day until February 22.

Film Performance

Click toVOTE
MY VOTE
Click toVOTE
MY VOTE
Click toVOTE
MY VOTE
Click toVOTE
MY VOTE
Click toVOTE
MY VOTE
Click toVOTE
MY VOTE
Click toVOTE
MY VOTE
Click toVOTE
MY VOTE
Click toVOTE
MY VOTE
Click toVOTE
MY VOTE
On-Screen Romance TV Series


Submitting your vote...