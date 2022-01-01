Latest
Life
Entertainment
Politics
Queerties
Vote now and join us in celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Queerties, honoring the year’s best in LGBTQ media and culture. Vote every day until February 22.
Badass
Drag Royalty
Future All-Star
Closet Door Bustdown
Studio Movie
On-Screen Romance
Film Performance
TV Series
TV Performance
Anthem
Podcast
Innovator
Standout Stand-up
Favorite Insta-Follow
Favorite TikToker
Indie Music Vid
Indie Movie
Digital Entertainment
Reality / Docuseries
Documentary
Next Big Thing
Best Read
Girl, Bye
Groundbreaker
Icon
Cole Escola
Search Party
Murray Bartlett
The White Lotus
Blake Lee
Cruel Summer
Justice Smith
Genera+ion
Wilson Cruz
Star Trek: Discovery
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Yellowjackets
Dominic Burgess
Dr. Death
Frankie A. Rodriguez
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Josie Totah
Saved By the Bell
Sarah Paulson
ACS: Impeachment
Anthem
Get on the list to be the first to hear the announcement of this year’s winners!
