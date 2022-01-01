Latest
Vote now and join us in celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Queerties, honoring the year’s best in LGBTQ media and culture. Vote every day until February 22.
Badass
Drag Royalty
Future All-Star
Closet Door Bustdown
Studio Movie
On-Screen Romance
Film Performance
TV Series
TV Performance
Anthem
Podcast
Innovator
Standout Stand-up
Favorite Insta-Follow
Favorite TikToker
Indie Music Vid
Indie Movie
Digital Entertainment
Reality / Docuseries
Documentary
Next Big Thing
Best Read
Girl, Bye
Groundbreaker
Icon
Podcast
Gender Reveal
Tuck Woodstock
MY VOTE
Getting Curious
Jonathan Van Ness
MY VOTE
Being Seen
Darnell Moore
MY VOTE
Sibling Rivalry
Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change
MY VOTE
Psychobabble
Tyler Oakley, Korey Kuhl
MY VOTE
Inside The Groove
Edward Russell
MY VOTE
The Read
Kid Fury and Crissle West
MY VOTE
Don't Ask Tig
Tig Notaro
MY VOTE
Race Chaser
Alaska, Willam
MY VOTE
The Bald & The Beautiful
Trixie Mattel, Katya
MY VOTE
Get on the list to be the first to hear the announcement of this year’s winners!
