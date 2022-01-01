Latest
Vote now and join us in celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Queerties, honoring the year’s best in LGBTQ media and culture. Vote every day until February 22.
Badass
Drag Royalty
Future All-Star
Closet Door Bustdown
Studio Movie
On-Screen Romance
Film Performance
TV Series
TV Performance
Anthem
Podcast
Innovator
Standout Stand-up
Favorite Insta-Follow
Favorite TikToker
Indie Music Vid
Indie Movie
Digital Entertainment
Reality / Docuseries
Documentary
Next Big Thing
Best Read
Girl, Bye
Groundbreaker
Icon
Favorite Insta-Follow
Bretman Rock
@bretmanrock
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Grace Kuhlenschmidt
@gkuhlenschmidt
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Tommy Do
@tommy__do
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Kevin Zak
@kevinjzak
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Shea Diamond
@iamsheadiamond
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Zaya Wade
@zayawade
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Meg Stalter
@megsstalter
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Zander Hodgson
@zanderhodgson
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Alexandra Billings
@therealalexandrabillings
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Jake Wesley Rogers
@jakewesleyrogers
Click to
VOTE
MY VOTE
Get on the list to be the first to hear the announcement of this year’s winners!
