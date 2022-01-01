Latest
Vote now and join us in celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Queerties, honoring the year’s best in LGBTQ media and culture. Vote every day until February 22.
Badass
Drag Royalty
Future All-Star
Closet Door Bustdown
Studio Movie
On-Screen Romance
Film Performance
TV Series
TV Performance
Anthem
Podcast
Innovator
Standout Stand-up
Favorite Insta-Follow
Favorite TikToker
Indie Music Vid
Indie Movie
Digital Entertainment
Reality / Docuseries
Documentary
Next Big Thing
Best Read
Girl, Bye
Groundbreaker
Icon
Indie Movie
Through the Glass Darkly
Cicada
Together, Together
Summer of 85
Sublet
I Carry You with Me
Dramarama
Twilight's Kiss
Operation Hyacinth
Swan Song
Digital Entertainment
