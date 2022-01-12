It sure looks like the January 6 committee is getting ready to subpoena Don Jr.

The House Committee investigating January 6 appears to have its sights set on Don Jr.

The committee just issued three more subpoenas for people who may have had a hand in planning ex-president Donald Trump’s rally ahead of the deadly riot, and two of them are former advisors to Don Jr.

Related: Why did Don Jr. text Mark Meadows on Jan 6? Mary Trump has an answer.

Republican strategists Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, as well as former White House speechwriter Ross Worthington, were all issued subpoenas this week. The committee wants to know about communications they had with several members of Trump’s inner circle, including Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved with the rally at the Ellipse,” the panel’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in a statement yesterday. “Protests on that day escalated into an attack on our democracy. Protestors became rioters who carried out a violent attempt to derail the peaceful transfer of power.”

Related: Eric Trump ranting about his vast constitutional expertise on Fox News is truly something else

Both Surabian and Schwartz served as advisers to Jr., which has many speculating that their subpoenas are a sign the committee is edging closer to calling on actual members of Trump’s family, with Don Jr. appearing to be the most likely to be subpoenaed first.

Politico reports:

[Don Jr.] has been the source of recent revelations from the committee for pleading with his father amid the violence on Jan. 6 to issue a public denouncement of the rioters. Trump Jr. lamented that his father’s earlier statements were insufficient to quell the violence and sought a firmer effort.

Surabian claims he “had nothing at all to do with the events that took place at the Capital that day” and ,”zero involvement in organizing the rally that preceded it.” As for Schwartz, he says the subpoenas are “nothing more than harassment” and “un-American to the core.”

You know what else is “un-American to the core”? Trying to stage a coup d’etat to overthrow democracy.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.