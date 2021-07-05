I like all of Aaron Schock’s thirst traps. Does that make me a horrible person?

Hey Jake,
I’m one of the 47,000+ people who follows Aaron Schock on Instagram. When Queerty was reporting on him a while back, I read every article. The man is a hot mess. Emphasis on the “hot.” Now, I get it. He’s awful. Not only did he do harmful things to LGBTQ people when he was in office, but he seems like a real narcissist who’s incapable of self-reflection. Which is why it brings me great distress to admit… He’s totally my type. (Minus his political leanings.) You can’t deny he has an amazing body. And his face isn’t bad either. When his nudes leaked, I’ll admit, I peeked. I would never in a million years date him, but if he tapped me on Grindr, I’d tap back. And if he wanted to hookup, I probably would, but I would NOT tell my friends about it. Does this make me a bad person?
Sincerely,
Totally Schocked At Myself
Dear Totally Schocked As Yourself,
Physical attraction is physical attraction, plain and simple. Sure, sometimes a person who we might have otherwise thought of as super-hot can become less attractive once you get to know them, their views, or what they stand for. But other times, that’s simply not possible. We are biological creatures, after all, and there are certain prototypes that get those hormones raging.
You’re right. There’s no denying Aaron Schock has a great physical physique… if you’re into that sort of thing. The washboard abs, the defined chest, the square jaw, the handsome face. And there’s no shame in finding him attractive, as that’s out of your control.
That said, I would like to add a caveat here. While you can’t control that you find attractive, you can control whether to follow him on Instagram or whether to hook up with him, should he hit you up. Know that by doing those things, you’re agreeing to give him the validation that some people, especially people from the LGBTQ community, feel he may not deserve.
A lot of people would probably say that, after years of opposing gay rights in Congress, you giving him what he so desperately seeks (read: attention) may be sending a message that “everything is forgiven.” Sure, maybe having some compassion can be awarded here, but simply caving into his thirst traps might be indicating that not only is his deplorable past forgotten, but it really doesn’t matter because he’s hot.
Is that something you really want to perpetuate? Do you want to let pure unadulterated lust override your sense of decency and morality?
As evolved humans, we do have the capacity to not always act on our lustful desires. Maybe this is an instance where admiring from afar is okay, or even engaging in a little fantasy from time to time (Aaron Schock role plays, anyone?). But before you actually interact with the guy–and, yes, “liking” his Instagram posts counts as interacting–ask yourself, “is he truly worth it?”
Jake Myers is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and the Founder of Gay Therapy Space, the first online therapy platform for and by the LGBTQ community. He has a Masters in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University Los Angeles, with a specialization in LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy.
Liquid Silver
Nope, not a horrible person. My ex was exactly my physical type. He was trim, built, covered in apricot-colored hair, and so on and so on.
He just wasn’t a very nice person. There’s no harm, no foul in being physically attracted as long as you don’t make the mistake of encouraging bad behavior. Which is why my ex is my ex.
Keep Aaron in your fantasies and look for a nice Democratic gay who looks like him. There are plenty.
AxelDC
He makes me ill. He has a nice physique because he doesn’t work and lives off stolen money. When he was in Congress, he hypocritically supported all the Republican antigay agenda while he was using tax money to fly his tricks around. He left Congress because he was embezzling taxpayer money.
No outer beauty can compensate for such an ugly, unethical personality.
Donston
Let’s be real. Aaron looks like a sea of random white guys who thirst trap on social media. There’s nothing standout or distinct there. A lot of folks who follow him are into him because he was a closeted, corrupt Conservative who voted for anti “queer” legislation. His history turns them on. It’s a kink. That’s what a lot of these folks who stay on his jock and give him follows and likes don’t want to admit.
Goforit
In answer to the question; yes, it makes you a horrible person.
WashDrySpin
Aaron is the epitome of gay white privilege, he is only about his body because when he had power he did nothing to benefit gays or other marginalized groups…he is a pathetic human
HankHarris
Ugly on the inside negates whatever physical beauty he may possess.
AZ71
How handsome is he when he takes a gay person behind a building and beats the living daylights out of them? Cause that’s effectively what his policies he stood for did. Moreso…since he’s out and proud now, what has he done to make up for this? Does he campaign and try to talk to other republicans to change their opinions and policies? I would think as a former member of Congress he owes us that at minimum.
WashDrySpin
Aaron is nothing but an elite body nazi gay that would never interact with anyone that is not a clone of him and that includes race
HaguePeter
Can people change?
WashDrySpin
Aaron has not shown any change…he is flying all over the world getting his hole plugged
Donston
Did he “change” though? He’s always been obsessed with promoting his looks and body. He hasn’t apologized for the way he voted and the politics he promoted. He hasn’t apologized for using tax-payers money on vacations and on his boytoys. When “coming out” he claimed that he wasn’t on no “gay” stuff when in office, which is very likely a lie. The only things that have changed is that he’s “out” and no longer in office.
Prinny
The answer is yes
powersthatbe
The Gym: Helping ugly people (inside and out) get laid since 1848.
Fahd
This reminds me of when college kids used to write in to Ann Landers with outlandish, but just barely possibly credible, scenarios – the contest/challenge was to see if Ann would take the bait and take the question/scenario as authentic and offer sincere advice.
Nothing really that special about standard 30/40-something gym bunny Aaron Schock – you can take the boy out of Peoria, but you can’t take the Peoria out of the boy.
He hasn’t done nearly enough penance (community service) to be redeemed. He doesn’t seem to have taken responsibility and he just managed to slip through the justice system with the help of some good lawyers.
Any man who lusts after Shock or follows him as a fan might not be a horrible person, but he is engaged in behavior of which he should be ashamed – he needs to ask himself why he would do such a thing.