After scrolling through Instagram, it’s easy to start believing that everyone else is perfect… especially this time of year. Timelines are awash with acquaintances and influencers alike enjoying vacations at gay beach destinations, with pics of their ripped bods and bacchanalian nights out.

The whole scene seems very intimidating, never mind unwelcoming. But as one ages, he realizes the Instagays and their six-pack abs are just an illusion. A frustrated young gay man in London is learning that valuable lesson from some elders in the community, or at least, people older than 21!

On Sunday, “Josh” expressed disappointment with his perception of the superficial gay dating scene. “I honestly hate gay dating standards so much,” he posted. “I don’t have a six pack or jawline. I don’t go clubbing all the time. I don’t listen to newer artists much. I don’t have a skin care routine. I don’t travel cos I’m broke. I eat junk food. I’m a nerd. I like comics and video games.”

I honestly hate gay dating standards so much. I don’t have a six pack or jawline. I don’t go clubbing all the time. I don’t listen to newer artists much. I don’t have a skin care routine. I don’t travel cos I’m broke. I eat junk food. I’m a nerd. I like comics and videogames. — Josh (@hellasnowy) July 7, 2024

Of course, gay men are far from the only cohort who struggle with self-image. Dating is hard for everybody, as many commenters mentioned. “I know this doesn’t help, but str8 women can relate,” someone replied. “There must be guys out there with the same nerdy hobbies who don’t have superficial standards! Keep looking – you’re young!”

“I definitely relate to this but as a black trans woman,” added another commenter.

Statistically, there is truth to the notion that queer people are more likely to be single than their heterosexual peers. According to Pew Research, 47% of gay, lesbian or bi adults say they’re single, compared to 29% of straight adults.

But those numbers aren’t a reflection of unattainable standards. Instead, they indicate a different track of development. When a 28-year-old posed the question on Reddit, people pointed out that LGBTQ+ adults often start dating later in life. Thus, it may take longer to find a partner.

“Many gay people find it difficult to meet other gay people when they’re teenagers, so they miss out on the opportunities their straight peers have as teens,” someone mentioned.

Others agreed.

“This was it for me. I was 24 before I ever even tried dating,” a person added.

Unshackled from societal expectations, gay people can afford to grow romantically at their own pace. Perspectives shift with time, as “Josh” was soon informed.

“One of the most freeing things you can do as a gay adult is leaning into yourself,” someone remarked. “We think everyone is partying, hooking up, traveling 24/7 bc you can’t really talk about the bars you don’t go to, the sex you’re not having, the trips you’re not on. Embrace what you are enjoying!”

One of the most freeing things you can do as a gay adult is leaning into yourself. We think everyone is partying, hooking up, traveling 24/7 bc you can’t really talk about the bars you don’t go to, the sex you’re not having, the trips you’re not on. Embrace what you are enjoying! https://t.co/24zrlgwcmc — Kyle Patrick (@kyry5) July 7, 2024

Loving yourself is truly the key to romantic success. It attracts men who are good matches because they’re drawn to your confidence and it repels men who aren’t worth your time!!! I want to be with someone who loves the me I also love!!! — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) July 7, 2024

Honestly I think it’s so cute every generation has this thought process at 21, honestly Josh as you go on in life you realize none of that shit matters . Nobody cares, just do your own thing with confidence and it all falls into place later, or you realize standards can be fun https://t.co/5ooqIHco0z — Dandyist (@BraveArcanine) July 8, 2024

As a person makes more trips around the gayborhood, they begin to realize that everyone is flawed… even those with tens of thousands to spend on a house share in Fire Island (sometimes especially so)!

this user is 21 and although the post is getting dunked on it just makes me nostalgic for when I first came out and felt overwhelmed and intimidated by “the gay male community” before I realized they were less like scary models and more like muppets. I miss being so vulnerable https://t.co/nHlE7XHQWE — JP (@jpbrammer) July 8, 2024

Coming out is a journey, and relationships are always evolving. It can take time to settle in, and find the right group of friends.

Soon enough, you begin to realize the men in your phone are just that… men in your phone! As Outsports’ Cyd Zeigler and others mentioned, it’s a big gay world out there.

“If you think you need to have a six pack and ‘jawline’ and ‘go clubbing’ to date gay guys, you’re running in the wrong crowd” Cyd wrote. “Yes, in some circles you do. Find another circle. There are plenty of gay nerds who like comics. They just might not have a six pack or ‘jawline.'”

Love yourself first. You don’t need to date if you’re being treated poorly from it. Treat yourself. — Derek Kage (@DerekKageXXX) July 8, 2024

Continue to be yourself! Never change thinking it’s going to get easier because you will lose yourself. Continue being you and enjoying whatever you like because you may think no one will have the same interest but you are wrong. There are gays out there who do not fit into that… — Jesse 🔪 (@JHorrorOfficial) July 8, 2024

You don’t need to have any of these to find a quality man. Believe me.

Do you consistently look for a men that are your preferred type?

Open your options to other types of men and you will find the dating pool to be so much wider than what you’re dealing with now. — Timothy (@timsown) July 7, 2024

Though there are many, many downsides to social media (as previously mentioned), one of the positives is the ability to reach queer folx from across the world. If Josh gained one takeaway from the experience, it’s that he’s not alone.

“So many replies omg. I didn’t expect this to leave my circle but anyway. Thank you (most of you) for being so kind. I’ve been working on my authenticity for a while to battle the co-dependency I’ve had,” he replied.

Oftentimes, opening up is all it takes. If you have a particular insecurity, chances are another person has it, too.

