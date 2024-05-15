Posed by models (Photo: Shutterstock)

The well-known British newspaper, The Guardian, has a weekly sex-related agony aunt column. A problem printed yesterday has gone viral and surprised some of its readership.

The headline spelled out the problem: “I married a top – but now he wants to be a bottom.”

The male reader explained that he’d been attracted to his husband because he was a dominant top.

“We have always been in an open relationship: we met at a sex party. When we met I was always a bottom and he a top. Over time, however, he has become obsessed with bottoming. He never penetrates me, even in a group, and has started expressing jealousy about the tops that I attract. I feel he is throwing our life away in pursuit of a pipe dream.”

Although it’s the type of letter one might find in any gay magazine, some Guardian readers were taken aback to see it in the newspaper. Clearly, quite a few heterosexuals think all gay men are versatile. For some, the notion of being an unsatisfied gay bottom was a new one.

“Seriously?” asked one person on Facebook when the article was re-shared there. Another, similarly asked, “And the problem is?”

“Take it it’s not easy switching?” asked another, adding a laughter emoji. “Try it with your missus and let us know,” was one apt response to that.

“The Guardian continues its march to the very peak of journalism. Absolutely unstoppable scholarship,” sneered another.

“Oh dear 😮. I thought you married for love for a second, silly me!” was another dismissive remark.

The article, unsurprisingly, met received more criticism on X (formerly Twitter).

If you want to be a serious source of news don’t tweet rubbish like this. — Linda van Dulst (@lvan61) May 14, 2024

“I found this article interesting”

Fortunately, others welcomed the topic.

“As a heterosexual married woman, I found this article interesting,” was a more appreciative comment on Facebook. “To learn a little more about the lives and relationships of others. Navigating long-term relationships is difficult sometimes, especially when one person changes and the other wants to keep the status quo. I hope they find a way forward.”

Another said, “I found the advice given really insightful. Not everything can be solved with a loving conversation that tries to avoid blame-placing, but a lot can.”

Answering the question for The Guardian was US-based psychotherapist Pamela Stephenson Connolly, a sexologist and clinical psychologist who has been a psychotherapist for nearly 20 years. She informed readers “Top burnout is a fairly common occurrence and it can lead to a shift in a person’s power exchange preferences, usually temporarily.”

“Top burnout” is a new term to us, but we understand where’s she’s coming from.

Connolly went on to suggest the reader show patience and support for his partner as he continues to explore his desires.

Connolly goes on to suggest, perhaps more controversially, “The top usually does most of the work: initiates, arranges the scene, toys and so on, so your husband may want a break from the responsibility.”

Hmmmm. We suspect a few bottoms may disagree strongly that tops do more preparatory work, but that’s open to debate.

Ultimately, Connolly encourages the men to keep communicating without blame or reproach.

“You need to understand each other. Gently express your sadness about the potential loss you are facing. Then do your best to show that you love and support him.”

Have you ever been in a similar situation, and if so, how did you handle it? Did it spell the end of your relationship or did you reach a compromise? Let us know below.

