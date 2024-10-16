A ‘Heartstopper’ x ‘Young Royals’ crossover, Lady Bunny rips RuPaul & all the best LGBTQ+ releases this week

Image Credits: Lady Bunny via Voss Events (left) | Instagram, @kit.connor (center) | Megan Thee Stallion via Getty Images (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch This Week

Culture Catch-Up

WICKED GAMES: The internet’s been running rampant with memes of the lasted Wicked movie poster—itself a throwback to the original Broadway musical art—and the golden-voiced Cynthia Erivo is not having it, calling it “the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen.” [Variety]

THE TOTAL PACKAGE: Monsters‘ breakout star Cooper Koch popped by Watch What Happens Live this week, revealing to Andy Cohen that he’s got a boyfriend (sorry gays!) and that he was not using a prosethetic in the Menendez Brothers series (you’re welcome, gays). [Queerty]

CROSSOVER OF THE YEAR: It’s the photo that sent a million fan-fiction pens writing—Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor shared a pic with Young Royals‘ Edvin Ryding backstage at Romeo + Juliet in NYC, and the link-up has fans of both swooning.

Image Credit: Instagram, @kit.connor

ELF ON THE RECORD SHELF: Twenty years after his first holiday album made him a seasonal staple, Clay Aiken is back with festive new record Christmas Bells Are Ringing out Nov. 22. The American Idol alum released first single “Do You Hear What I Hear?” today with more yuletide classics on the way. [Sony Music]

GAME FACES: Now through Oct. 25, Outsports is counting down its annual Power 100, an empowering list of the most influential names in the sports world, including athletes like Anthony Bowens & Megan Rapinoe, and so many more who make us proud on and off the field/ring/court/pool/track/etc…! [Outsports]

MARVAL-OUS: Hilarious & hunky trans-masc comic Marval Rex is set to world-premiere his highly hyped one-man show REXODUS: Out Of The Closet, Into The Tribe at LA’s Elysian theater on Oct. 16 & 25. Combining stand-up, storytelling, and performance art, you won’t want to miss out on this unique experience! [Instagram]

CROWD-PLEASER: Is the next great gay rom-com just around the corner? Buzz is building for the Karan Soni & Jonathan Groff-starring A Nice Indian Boy, a stereotype-busting story about what happens when a gay Indian man introduces his white fiancé to his family. [Queerty]

IT WAS ONLY A KISS: At a recent live show, Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas shared a kiss with his guitarist on stage, which had some people all hot & bothered, while others reigniting the classic debate: Is this queerbaiting? What even counts as queerbaiting anyway? [INTO]

AMERICAN FAIRYTALE: Film Gays™ won’t want to miss Anora, the latest from Tangerine filmmaker Sean Baker, following sex worker Ani (Scream‘s Mikey Madison) whirlwind relationship with a rebellious Russian heir (Mark Eidelstein). After winning the top prize at Cannes, it’s sure to be a big player this awards season!

POP VS. FLOP: Chappell Roan‘s won over a massive fan base over an incredible breakthrough year, but apparently Bill Maher is not one of them, as the cantankerous HBO host called out her support of a ceasefire in Gaza and made several many tasteless, controversial “jokes” in the process. [LGBTQNation]

THE FUTURE IS QUEER: Lilly Wachowski—one half of The Matrix‘s sibling filmmaker duo—shared she’s got a number of exciting TV projects in the works, including an adaptation of popular dystopian novel Manhunt, about trans heroes surviving an apocalypse where testosterone turns men into zombie-like creatures. [INTO]

HOTTIE-WEEN: Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion‘s had one hell of a journey to the top, and now she’s getting it all of it—from the loss of her beloved mother to the Tory Lanez controversy—with the documentary In Her Words hitting Prime Video on Halloween, Oct. 31. But we can assure you, this all treat, no tricks.