A new gay superhero(!?), Ellen’s last hurrah & all the best LGBTQ+ releases this week

Culture Catch-Up

MONSTERS INC.: Wait, is Pixar blaming queer representation for its biggest flop? A new investigative piece purports the animation studio sees Lightyear‘s controversial same-sex kiss as the reason it underwhelmed at the box office—so much so that they worked hard to make Inside Out 2‘s heroine Riley seem less gay! [IGN]

SEEING DOUBLE: In his anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning Parasite, director Bong Joon-ho taps multiple Robert Pattinsons to play a man who gets cloned over and over again for a dangerous deep-space mission in the sci-fi Mickey 17, which *spoiler* just might feature a two-Pattinson sex scene! [INTO]

SHE’S BACK: 30 years after her landmark sitcom’s premiere, Ellen Degeneres returns with a brand-new comedy special For Your Approval on Sep. 24—which will be her very last. And it could be a juicy one, too, as this first look teases she’ll address getting “kicked out of show business.”

HE BANGS: Over Emmys weekend, Ricky Martin talked season two of his AppleTV+ series Palm Royale, looking ahead to more fabulous poolside fashion, though sharing he hopes he’s “not naked” this time… hmm, you’re alone in that one, Ricky! [Queerty]

POWER COUPLE: Accepting this year’s Emmys Governor’s Award, gay TV super-producer Greg Berlanti gave a powerful speech thanking the man he calls his husband, co-father to their two children, and “soulmate” Robbie Rogers—who, if you didn’t know, is a former professional soccer player! [Outsports]

LOCK(ED UP) STEP: Queer dancer Ezra Sosa made his official Dancing With The Stars debut on last night’s premiere, doing the Cha Cha with Anna Delvey to the tune of “Espresso.” Let’s just say.. one of them had to work overtime to make up for the other’s lack of energy. (Hint: It wasn’t the convicted felon.)

SEEN ON SCREEN?: GLAAD’s annual Studio Responsibility Index tracks LGBTQ+ representation at the movies, and the most recent numbers are… not looking good. Only 27.3% of 2023’s films featured a queer character—down from the year prior!—and only a third of those recorded even had more than 10 minutes of screen time. Yikes. We’ve gotta hope this year will be better, right? [GLAAD]

PRANK YANK: Jackass alum Steve-O reveals he nearly went through with a stunt that would involve him getting breast implants until a trans person he met at a grocery store cautioned him against it. See, straight guys? This is how you learn & grow! [LGBTQNation]

LOVE IN TRANSIT: Jorge Xolalpa—creator of queer, Latin comedy Strangelove—also has a new movie on the way: Union Station, a romantic dramedy about two men stuck in LA for a night, bringing them closer than ever expected. It’ll premiere at the Georgia International Latino Film Festival, which begins Sep. 26. [GALIFF]

LEGENDARY LINK-UP: One of the showstoppers on this year’s Emmys red carpet was Baby Reindeer nominee, Nava Mau, a vision in red. Turns out, the gorgeous custom look was designed by none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gigi Goode—yup, two trans trailblazers maximizing their joint slay! [INTO]

TALK TALK: As his Sweat tour with Charli XCX kicked off this past weekend, Troye Sivan clapped back at a strange, slut-shaming rumor about him, while also starting a dialogue about how homophobes have gotten a little too comfortable using the word “twink” lately. [Queerty]

BE-WITCH-ING: With Agatha All Along premiering this week, all eyes are on queer supporting cast member Miles Gutierrez-Riley who (1) is playing a mysterious character that just might end up being a new gay superhero, and (2) sure knows how to turn an eye-catching look.