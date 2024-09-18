Entertainment*
A new gay superhero(!?), Ellen’s last hurrah & all the best LGBTQ+ releases this week

By Cameron Scheetz September 18, 2024 at 12:00pm
Image Credits: Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Getty Images (left) | ‘Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval,’ Netflix (center) | Ezra Sosa on “Dancing With The Stars,’ ABC (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch This Week

  • American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez — Now Streaming (Hulu): Ryan Murphy produces this telling of the turbulent, tragic life of the closeted NFL star (West Side Story‘s Josh Andrés Rivera).
  • Close To You — Now Available (VOD): In this intimate drama, Elliot Page plays a trans man returning to his childhood home for the first time years, and unexpectedly reconnecting with an old friend.
  • Cuckoo — Now Available (VOD): Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer makes a star turn in this gonzo horror about a teen girl who must fight for her life after her family moves to a strange resort town.
  • Slag Wars 2 — Now Streaming (OUTtv): Former C*ck Destroye Rebecca More hosts this wild reality competition series in search of the next international queer sex symbol.
  • Strangelove — Now Streaming (Amazon Prime Video): An indie comedy following a group of friends—all queer Latin men—living, loving, and getting messy in modern Los Angeles.
  • Agatha All Along — Premiering Tonight (Disney+): Marvel antihero Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) fights to get her powers back. Also starring Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and Patti Lupone.
  • Survivor, Season 47 — Premiering Tonight (Paramount+): Every gay’s original favorite reality TV show returns—with none other than Lovett Or Leave It host Jon Lovett among the castaways!
  • Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menéndez Story — Sep. 19 (Netflix): Another Ryan Murphy joint, this one revisits the shocking true crime tale of the Menéndez Brothers.
  • In The Summers — Sep. 20 (Select Theaters): As a queer teen and their sister come of age, we watch their complicated, shifting relationships with their father over four impactful summers.
  • I Saw The TV Glow — Sep. 20 (Max): The year’s buzziest indie about queer teens (Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine) wbo connect over their love of a mysterious, Buffy-esque TV show.

Culture Catch-Up

MONSTERS INC.: Wait, is Pixar blaming queer representation for its biggest flop? A new investigative piece purports the animation studio sees Lightyear‘s controversial same-sex kiss as the reason it underwhelmed at the box office—so much so that they worked hard to make Inside Out 2‘s heroine Riley seem less gay! [IGN]

SEEING DOUBLE: In his anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning Parasite, director Bong Joon-ho taps multiple Robert Pattinsons to play a man who gets cloned over and over again for a dangerous deep-space mission in the sci-fi Mickey 17, which *spoiler* just might feature a two-Pattinson sex scene! [INTO]

SHE’S BACK: 30 years after her landmark sitcom’s premiere, Ellen Degeneres returns with a brand-new comedy special For Your Approval on Sep. 24—which will be her very last. And it could be a juicy one, too, as this first look teases she’ll address getting “kicked out of show business.”

HE BANGS: Over Emmys weekend, Ricky Martin talked season two of his AppleTV+ series Palm Royale, looking ahead to more fabulous poolside fashion, though sharing he hopes he’s “not naked” this time… hmm, you’re alone in that one, Ricky! [Queerty]

POWER COUPLE: Accepting this year’s Emmys Governor’s Award, gay TV super-producer Greg Berlanti gave a powerful speech thanking the man he calls his husband, co-father to their two children, and “soulmate” Robbie Rogers—who, if you didn’t know, is a former professional soccer player! [Outsports]

LOCK(ED UP) STEP: Queer dancer Ezra Sosa made his official Dancing With The Stars debut on last night’s premiere, doing the Cha Cha with Anna Delvey to the tune of “Espresso.” Let’s just say.. one of them had to work overtime to make up for the other’s lack of energy. (Hint: It wasn’t the convicted felon.)

SEEN ON SCREEN?: GLAAD’s annual Studio Responsibility Index tracks LGBTQ+ representation at the movies, and the most recent numbers are… not looking good. Only 27.3% of 2023’s films featured a queer character—down from the year prior!—and only a third of those recorded even had more than 10 minutes of screen time. Yikes. We’ve gotta hope this year will be better, right? [GLAAD]

PRANK YANK: Jackass alum Steve-O reveals he nearly went through with a stunt that would involve him getting breast implants until a trans person he met at a grocery store cautioned him against it. See, straight guys? This is how you learn & grow! [LGBTQNation]

LOVE IN TRANSIT: Jorge Xolalpa—creator of queer, Latin comedy Strangelove—also has a new movie on the way: Union Station, a romantic dramedy about two men stuck in LA for a night, bringing them closer than ever expected. It’ll premiere at the Georgia International Latino Film Festival, which begins Sep. 26. [GALIFF]

LEGENDARY LINK-UP: One of the showstoppers on this year’s Emmys red carpet was Baby Reindeer nominee, Nava Mau, a vision in red. Turns out, the gorgeous custom look was designed by none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gigi Goode—yup, two trans trailblazers maximizing their joint slay! [INTO]

TALK TALK: As his Sweat tour with Charli XCX kicked off this past weekend, Troye Sivan clapped back at a strange, slut-shaming rumor about him, while also starting a dialogue about how homophobes have gotten a little too comfortable using the word “twink” lately. [Queerty]

BE-WITCH-ING: With Agatha All Along premiering this week, all eyes are on queer supporting cast member Miles Gutierrez-Riley who (1) is playing a mysterious character that just might end up being a new gay superhero, and (2) sure knows how to turn an eye-catching look.

The Final Hump

This week, Broadway got even more queer when glam-rock god Adam Lambert and Moana & Mean Girls scene-stealer Auli‘i Cravalho joined the cast of the Tony-nominated musical, Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club, stepping into the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively (previously played by Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin). We knew these two had the pipes, so it’s a little surprising this marks each of their Broadway debuts. But what a debut it is! Get a first-look preview of each of their goosebump-inducing performances below, courtesy of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre in NYC. Their limited engagement runs through March 30, but this is a hot ticket, so grab’em while you can! [Kit Kat Club]

  • Kangol2

    Lots of buzz for Agatha All Along. Gutierrez-Riley’s presence in it makes me want to check out an episode, at the very least.

  • ingyaom

    Is that Ellen thing supposed to be a comedy?

  • OzJay

    Has Ellen ever really been funny? Really?!

