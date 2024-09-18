A new gay superhero(!?), Ellen’s last hurrah & all the best LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
What To Watch This Week
- American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez — Now Streaming (Hulu): Ryan Murphy produces this telling of the turbulent, tragic life of the closeted NFL star (West Side Story‘s Josh Andrés Rivera).
- Close To You — Now Available (VOD): In this intimate drama, Elliot Page plays a trans man returning to his childhood home for the first time years, and unexpectedly reconnecting with an old friend.
- Cuckoo — Now Available (VOD): Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer makes a star turn in this gonzo horror about a teen girl who must fight for her life after her family moves to a strange resort town.
- Slag Wars 2 — Now Streaming (OUTtv): Former C*ck Destroye Rebecca More hosts this wild reality competition series in search of the next international queer sex symbol.
- Strangelove — Now Streaming (Amazon Prime Video): An indie comedy following a group of friends—all queer Latin men—living, loving, and getting messy in modern Los Angeles.
- Agatha All Along — Premiering Tonight (Disney+): Marvel antihero Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) fights to get her powers back. Also starring Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and Patti Lupone.
- Survivor, Season 47 — Premiering Tonight (Paramount+): Every gay’s original favorite reality TV show returns—with none other than Lovett Or Leave It host Jon Lovett among the castaways!
- Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menéndez Story — Sep. 19 (Netflix): Another Ryan Murphy joint, this one revisits the shocking true crime tale of the Menéndez Brothers.
- In The Summers — Sep. 20 (Select Theaters): As a queer teen and their sister come of age, we watch their complicated, shifting relationships with their father over four impactful summers.
- I Saw The TV Glow — Sep. 20 (Max): The year’s buzziest indie about queer teens (Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine) wbo connect over their love of a mysterious, Buffy-esque TV show.
Kangol2
Lots of buzz for Agatha All Along. Gutierrez-Riley’s presence in it makes me want to check out an episode, at the very least.
ingyaom
Is that Ellen thing supposed to be a comedy?
OzJay
Has Ellen ever really been funny? Really?!