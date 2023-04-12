A post about Grindr blocking all screenshots has sent Gay Twitter™ into a frenzy

Grindr screenshots are a ubiquitous part of Gay Twitter™. They can be inserted into pretty much any online convo, usually along with a meme or an emoji.
But could the controversial practice be a part of Gay Twitter’s™ past, just like private Twitter “Circles?”
One Twitter user sounded the alarm Friday, posting an apparent screenshot from a Grindr chat with the text blocked out.
In the replies, they understandably wondered what gay men would possibly tweet about without the safety net of a Grindr screen grab.
Five days later, the tweet is still going viral, with thousands of people weighing in on the ethics of using Grindr as a comedic playground. (OK, OK, there are mostly jokes… with screenshots, of course.)
no more of this 🥲 pic.twitter.com/xtMc2hAgpI— cas 🏳️⚧️ (the fall out boy) (@casscois) April 11, 2023
Thank you @Grindr for saving these messy twinks from embarrassing themselves— A (@zenn0z) April 10, 2023
literally the only funny grindr screenshot ever… the rest good luck at your mid-offs https://t.co/xdJRAPOkiE pic.twitter.com/36OxlzylQu— // / ✝️ / (@tohavenotohoId) April 11, 2023
Thank you Jesus. Sick of y’all.— rawcienaga boulevardez (@Kollinbenson_) April 11, 2023
This is the death of comedy— Xoe (@astroexgirlfrnd) April 8, 2023
Society in ten years now that the gays can’t screenshot Grindr chats anymore https://t.co/a2B3QK0YJO pic.twitter.com/7zfvVkNPsu— Saint Q (@SaintQ92) April 11, 2023
While all of that discourse is great, it doesn’t answer the central question: Did Grindr actually ban screenshots???
Queerty reached out to the dating app on Wednesday, and the answer is no. “We don’t have carte blanche, no app does,” said Patrick Linehan, Grindr’s VP of comms. “Apple and Google have their own policies.”
Grindr doesn’t have autonomy to block screenshots across the app on its own, but the company is in weekly communication with Apple about a variety of security issues, says Linehan.
But there is some gray area, at least in regards to the aforementioned tweet. Grindr blocks screenshots on its “Albums” feature, and there are different privacy policies in different countries, especially those hostile to LGBTQ+ people.
Queerty also reached out to the author of the viral tweet to confirm the screenshot’s veracity. They said it’s legit, but is starting to think it was some sort of glitch. “I know they don’t allow you to screenshot on Grindr in other countries. And I think it had something to do with my nearby page showing me nothing but people 5000 miles away lol,” said “@FREAKYPRINCESS.”
There are two sides to the Grindr screenshot discourse. Some say it’s exploitative, while others point to safety reasons for the feature. Unfortunately, there is widespread abuse on the app, and screenshots are often the best way to document awful and hateful behavior (for example: the rapper Le1f shared disgustingly racist screenshots he received a few years ago).
People should be able to keep evidence of abuse. Unfortunately, Grindr probably has a good amount of that.— Miles (@mijowico) March 17, 2022
Interestingly enough, a Grindr screenshot went viral over the weekend, and actually for a positive reason! An older man reached out to a younger guy, and passed along some important wisdom.
If every Grindr screenshot were sweet like that, this debate probably wouldn’t be as supercharged.
2 Comments
1898
“While all of that discourse is great, it doesn’t answer the central question: Did Grindr actually ban screenshots???”
“Queerty reached out to the dating app on Wednesday, and the answer is no. ‘We don’t have carte blanche, no app does,’ said Patrick Linehan, Grindr’s VP of comms. ‘Apple and Google have their own policies.'”
His answer doesn’t make sense. App developers can, and do, block users from taking screenshots or capturing screen videos. Many apps do this. Some block all screenshots and video captures; some block only certain kinds of screenshots. Scruff, for example, allows you to take a screenshot of a chat conversation, but if someone sent you a picture or video in the chat, the pic or video will appear blank in the screenshot and the text will remain visible. (This seems like a good compromise, in my opinion, in case you need to document abusive/threatening messages.) And Grindr, as mentioned previously, blocks screenshots of members’ private albums, as does Scruff.
So I’m not sure whether Linehan misunderstood the question or doesn’t understand the subject matter or is being dishonest or what, but regardless, his answer isn’t correct.
novadude
Like most such poorly thought-out polices it will only inconvenience the casual user. It does nothing to stop someone determined to behave badly.
All they need do is take a pic of the screen with a different device. (Works in Albums too.)