Joe Locke (Photo: Shutterstock)

*This story contains mild spoilers for ‘Agatha All Along’.*

A tweet from the official Marvel Studios account on X has raised eyebrows online.

Yesterday it posted a photo of Heartstopper star Joe Locke in Agatha All Along. The caption read, “It’s Joe Locke-tober.”

(Screenshot)

‘Locktober’ is a term that has gained popularity in the BDSM and kink community. It refers to the practice of locking one’s genitals in a caged chastity device for the month of October as an act of sexual abstinence.

However, as we reported last week, the term seems to have been adopted by some straight guys, perhaps wholly unaware of its origins.

It seems some gym bros have appropriated ‘Locktober’ as locking themselves into an intense gym workout or fitness routine for October.

Did the author of the Marvel tweet understand the origins of ‘Locktober’? Or did they see the word trending somewhere and think it could be used to promote Joe Locke and Agatha All Along?

Either way, many expressed surprise.

A Locktober reference from Disney! Please excuse me while I blow my brains out. https://t.co/dAChqaLf9h — Scott Free (@misterscottfree) October 16, 2024

excited for you to explain this tweet to Feige — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 16, 2024

Beloveds – are there no gays in the office? Because 😂 🔐 🍆 👀 ✨ — Professor X’s Snatched Wig (@prfxsnatchedwig) October 16, 2024

If joe is Locked, does Kit have the key? — RuralGayBoy from OF (@The_RuralGayBoy) October 16, 2024

Locke’s character reveal and relief

Last week, Disney+ aired the fifth episode of Agatha All Along, which stars Locke alongside Kathryn Hahn in the title role.

Until now, Locke has been credited as the “teen”, with his full identity a mystery. However, last week’s episode revealed what many suspected. “Teen” is Billy, the grown-up son of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and the super-teen known as Wiccan in Marvel comics. Wiccan is the most-out queer character in the Marvel universe.

Locke told EW he was relieved the identity of his character was finally out there. He’s been sitting on the secret for months.

“It’s so nice. I feel like I’m breathing. I love it,” he said. “The thing that I’ve kept so secret, guarding it with my life is now just in the ether.”

A new midseason trailer, released earlier this week, shows Billy explaining more about his character and backstory. The sixth episode of Agatha All Along hit Disney+ last night, with three more episodes to go.

