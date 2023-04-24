Twitter user sends out friendly reminder that short shorts are the only acceptable choice this summer

Who wears short shorts?

Gays wear short shorts!

With the weather warming up, it’s time to dust off your favorite 5-inch inseams and show off those thicc thighs. As we’ve covered previously, gays are all about the legs: a 2021 survey of gay men found that 37 percent of respondents prefer a bigger lower body, and 48 percent like to see an athletic upper body paired with a strong butt.

Over the weekend, a Twitter user posted a handy reminder guide about which shorts are acceptable, and which ones aren’t.

It’s starting to get warmer out, guys pic.twitter.com/qxGL9u98Cc — Charlie Moore (@socalledcharlie) April 22, 2023

For whatever reason, there’s a stigma around wearing short shorts in toxic pockets of the heterosexual community. Somewhere along the line, straight men got the idea that covering their legs in cloth is masculine, and actually showing off their bodies is not (assuming they have something to show). The end result: parades of guys walking around in baggy cargos like they’re Fred Durst.

Fortunately, there are some straights who are trying to break this troubling trend. Fashion writer Ralph Jones penned a defense of short shorts, in which he encourages men to “reclaim their bodies and their feelings about them.”

Of course, the idea that short shorts aren’t masculine is a uniquely American phenomenon. American popular culture is puritanical, and it’s drilled into the heads of young men that wearing anything besides board shorts is embarrassing. European men, who haven’t been indoctrinated with these noxious beliefs, are much more comfortable displaying their glutes to the world.

It wasn’t always this way. As multiple tweeters pointed out (with photos, thankfully), American men of all sexual orientations used to bust out their legs in public.

Great minds think alike 😌 https://t.co/dx0OcuHzmC — ᴇᴅᴇɴ (@edengemini) April 23, 2023

Long ago, we established that real men wear speedos. Anybody who doubts that should take a visit this summer to Provincetown, Fire Island and other gay haunts. Thicc thighs are all over the place on Boy Beach, for example.

Nobody would doubt that any of these guys are “real men,” right? Presumably, they all rock speedos during the summertime, and not bathing suits that resemble capris.

Short shorts exude confidence, whether they’re worn at the gym or around town. The male body is beautiful, and should be treated as much.

As gays, we know how to celebrate ourselves. It’s about time that everybody else followed suit. Let’s make this the summer of sexy legs!

Scroll down for some hot leg shots…