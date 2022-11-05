Aaron Carter dies at 34

Singer Aaron Carter died Saturday at his house in Lancaster, CA, about 60 miles north of Los Angeles. He was 34 years old.
Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to NBC that deputies were dispatched to the home just before 11 a.m. and found Carter deceased at the scene. TMZ says it spoke with multiple sources who said he drowned in the bathtub.
Carter released his first album in 1997 when he was 9 years old. It sold a million copies and launched his pop career. By 2012 he’d released four studio albums, and often opened for the Backstreet Boys on tour. His older brother Nick was a member of the boy band.
Transitioning out of his childhood success proved challenging, though he released his fifth and final studio album, Love, in 2018 when he was 30 years old. The album received mixed reviews.
In 2017, Carter made headlines when he appeared to come out as bisexual, tweeting about realizing he was attracted to boys from an early age. He also said he’d had same-sex experiences, though he primarily dated women.
He walked the statement back in 2018, saying it was “a little misconstrued” and that he always pictured himself starting a family with a woman.
Carter also dabbled in creating adult content, launching an OnlyFans in 2020.
Carter spoke candidly in recent years about struggling with drug addiction and mental health issues. During a 2019 appearance on the TV show The Doctors, he said he suffered from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.
“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” his rep said in a statement. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”
Haileyhouston
Cousin. .. You’re finally at peace. No more suffering . You’re sister Leslie and my sister Alicia are up there with you. I’m at a loss for words knowing the three of you went from drug overdose and struggled with your mental health.
Please be my angel and watch over my little family and my career. God has his own plans for each of us. We were all meant for something different in the life and the death.
Love forever,.
Your cousin Amber aka Hailey Houston.
Diplomat
Wow what a hit. I always liked the guy though he was controversial. Rip Aaron you’ll be missed.
thisisnotreal
not to sound like a d!ck but im betting it was an overdose. no matter what issues he had its sad to see someone that young succumb to their issues and lose out on a full life.
CNY1983
very sad. short as his life was, i hope he found love and happiness in it.
Donston
Very sad to watch someone clearly struggling in the spotlight for years with addiction issues, mental health issues, a damaged ego, and maybe also with their sexuality, fluidity, where they are in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. Anything can happens to anyone, but this is another example of why fame and the entertainment industry is not for everyone, especially children. RIP.