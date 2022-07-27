Aaron Schock completely humiliates himself with failed attempt at shading Kamala Harris

For a gay man, Aaron Schock sucks at throwing shade.
Conservatives have been freaking out ever since Vice President Kamala Harris said her pronouns are “she/her” during a meeting yesterday with disability advocates to discuss the impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Harris kicked off the meeting, which was held on the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, by saying her pronouns and providing a physical description of herself out of respect to those with impaired vision.
“I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” she introduced. “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”
We think it’s great the VP began the meeting in such a welcoming and inclusive way. It prompted others at the table to also introduce themselves with pronouns and a physical description. That’s called leadership!
But not everyone thought so, unfortunately. Among those trolling Harris over the last 24 hours was none other than the disgraced ex-GOP Representative from Illinois.
The 41-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share a clip of her opening remarks at yesterday’s meeting, along with a crappy attempt at throwing shade: “This opener could have been written by Saturday night live [sic]… Imagine Russia, China, or any serious leader watching this.”
On the contrary, we could see a lot of other “serious leaders” watching this and following suit. Maybe not dictators like Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping, but plenty of others who strive to create a better, more kind, more inclusive world.
Schock came out publicly as gay in March 2020, in a lengthy post published to Instagram in which he talked about his story of growing up in a religiously conservative family and rationalized his opposition to same-sex marriage while he was the Representative for Illinois’s 18th congressional district.
During the height of the pandemic, he was spotted several times ignoring safety protocols, partying with a gaggle of Instagays in Cabo San Lucas, allegedly dancing maskless in Brazil on New Year’s Eve, and lounging on the beach in his swim trunks with Israeli actor Eliad Cohen.
cuteguy
Aaron Schmuck needs to be cancelled and Queerty needs to stop giving this loser a platform
thebaddestbabby
Kamala Harris has very little support from Democrats. If Joe, uh, becomes no longer president and she takes over, or if she runs in 2024, both scenarios would be disastrous.
The pronouns thing is not appealing to most Americans. Rather than she/her-ing herself, she should get some real accomplishments done or stand aside for a more qualified politician, of which there are many. There’s a reason nobody voted for her in the primaries.
Also, big picture, Aaron Shock does not deserve the loathing piled upon him by this website and commenters on it. Liz Cheney has done far more to obstruct marriage equality. Let the man be hot and party with his friends! If you’re jealous of him, you can join a gym.
abfab
Um, yeah. He deserves the loathing. Wake up.
thebaddestbabby
explain
Cam
What a shock, the right wing troll comes in here to defend the self hating bigot who voted against civil rights for LGBTQ people, and to attack the Black woman in a position of power.
As always, your trolling is sad and weak.
thebaddestbabby
I’m not a right-wing troll. I have only ever voted Democrat, and I’ve voted in every single election since I turned 18, uh, months that is (I’m a babby) — local, state, and federal.
It is a fact (remember those?) that Kamala was unpopular when she ran for president. That is why she dropped out before 2020 even began. Besides, Kamala Harris is far from the only Black woman in a position of power. She would make a colossally bad presidential candidate. Most people agree with me, a babby.
I say this because the Democrats NEED to win in the mid-terms and in 2024. Stop bitching about Aaron Shock, he has no power and is politically irrelevant. Focus on the future. If you don’t, the world will become worse for me and other babbies.
LumpyPillows
You got a few things wrong:
1. Kamala Harris had a lot of support and still does. Polls are imperfect snippets of instances in time that can and do change. You knobs on the right have done your typical hatchet job on Kamala. 99% of it lies and exaggerations. I’ll give you credit, your lies torpedoed Hillary.
2. Most Americans dislike alternative pronouns and are not upset with he/him/she/her. This reflects an understanding that trans people exist.
3. Aaron would be best served not getting involved with politics forever going forward – he does not have the aptitude for it.
4. Liz Cheney has educated herself and changed her position on gay marriage, something Aaron hasn’t done.
abfab
Aaron, go sit on Madison’s lap. It will make you both happy.
Mister P
Cheney did come around and vote for The Respect for Marriage Act. Aaron is apparently crying about manners and using preferred pronouns.
Cam
Typical Republican, worried about what Russia and China would think rather than thinking of America.
ZzBomb
Aaron Schock needs to be yeeted off a balcony. He’s complete and utter garbage.
thebaddestbabby
You want him to be… killed? That makes a babby sad
Fahd
Aaron Shock should be doing charitable work and taking other steps to overcome his past and redeem himself. If the VP wants to introduce herself with announcing her pronouns and describing herself , especially in a meeting that includes people with disabilities, that is her business. Disgraced traitor-to-the-gay-community, self-hating Shock’s opinion on this or any important matter is not newsworthy to me.
Just.my.opinion
Does anyone, anyone at all, give a rat’s ass about Aaron Schock?
LumpyPillows
He is a person of interest. Do I support him? No. Could he salvage his reputation? Unlikely. If this is an example, very much no.
winemaker
Wasn’t ‘heels up’ harris the one who is and was unqualified for the positions she got and screwed her way to the top, first with willie brown and then countless others to get what she wants regardless of the consequences and who she hurts? She was unpopular with women voters as she used her twat to get ahead instead of brains. Yeah she’s the one. To those in San Francisco where ‘heels up got her start as one of the cities most corrupt district attorneys who chose who she would prosecute and let other slide and then to other high ranking positions in California despite being unqualified other than she was a woman of color and not experience, isn’t about time to remember these so called leaders who do ZIPPO for us other than pander to us when elections come around and then give crumbs? Why the gay community continues to vote for and accept crap like this beguiles me and many others, gay and straight. Who in their right mind voted for this ineffective and oafish clown? God help us!
LumpyPillows
You are pretty toxic.
DK
Why are we still covering this washed-up butterface and his boring, shallow friends?
jackscott
The foolish pronoun thing needs to stop, it is just foolish.