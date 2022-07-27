Aaron Schock completely humiliates himself with failed attempt at shading Kamala Harris

For a gay man, Aaron Schock sucks at throwing shade.

Conservatives have been freaking out ever since Vice President Kamala Harris said her pronouns are “she/her” during a meeting yesterday with disability advocates to discuss the impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Harris kicked off the meeting, which was held on the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, by saying her pronouns and providing a physical description of herself out of respect to those with impaired vision.

“I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” she introduced. “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”

We think it’s great the VP began the meeting in such a welcoming and inclusive way. It prompted others at the table to also introduce themselves with pronouns and a physical description. That’s called leadership!

But not everyone thought so, unfortunately. Among those trolling Harris over the last 24 hours was none other than the disgraced ex-GOP Representative from Illinois.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share a clip of her opening remarks at yesterday’s meeting, along with a crappy attempt at throwing shade: “This opener could have been written by Saturday night live [sic]… Imagine Russia, China, or any serious leader watching this.”

On the contrary, we could see a lot of other “serious leaders” watching this and following suit. Maybe not dictators like Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping, but plenty of others who strive to create a better, more kind, more inclusive world.

Schock came out publicly as gay in March 2020, in a lengthy post published to Instagram in which he talked about his story of growing up in a religiously conservative family and rationalized his opposition to same-sex marriage while he was the Representative for Illinois’s 18th congressional district.

During the height of the pandemic, he was spotted several times ignoring safety protocols, partying with a gaggle of Instagays in Cabo San Lucas, allegedly dancing maskless in Brazil on New Year’s Eve, and lounging on the beach in his swim trunks with Israeli actor Eliad Cohen.

Suffice to say…