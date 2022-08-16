Aaron Schock dares to show his face—and abs—at a NYC leather bar, and Gay Twitter™ is not having it

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A disgraced former Congressman walks into a gay bar… and Twitter makes sure he doesn’t show his face there ever again.

Over the weekend, New York City leather bar The Eagle posted photos of their harness-bound patrons on Instagram—as they so often do. But in that sea of abs, perusers clocked one specific bar-goer who, frankly, has no business showing his face in queer establishments: Aaron Schock.

Yes, that guy. The two-term House Representative for Illinois who resigned after he was caught misappropriating his campaign funds—remember? You know, the one that repeatedly voted for anti-LGBTQ legislation, then came out in 2020, and has yet to actually apologize or make amends in any meaningful way?

Yeah, we had forgotten about him too.

Gotta love The Eagle in New York posting a photo of Aaron Schock on their page … It’s pathetic how low the gay community will go for a guy with abs pic.twitter.com/F8zmf2MtrK — lexapro spritz (@Mikey_Sul) August 15, 2022

Anyway, the photo—of Schock standing beside two presumed friends, chests bared—has since been deleted. And, in fairness, it’s possible that whoever posted the photo on The Eagle’s Instagram didn’t recognize him. (Again, when’s the last time he was relevant?) Still, the pic was up for long enough that screenshots were taken, and now it’s making the rounds on Gay Twitter™ where folks have some choice words.

User @Mikey_Sul sees the photo as an indictment of the entire gay community, remarking that it’s a “Pathetic” sign of how low people will go for “a guy with abs.”

It’s their post that’s been racking up engagement over the past two days, with a number of replies and quote-tweets ranging from, “WHO???”…

Can someone explain what’s wrong with the photo?😭 I don’t get it I also don’t know the person — pussy truck faqqot (@bekyrem) August 16, 2022

Honestly I didn’t recognize him cause he looks like he’s aged 20 years since coming out. — Erika’s Medication (@PaceyWilliams) August 16, 2022

Idk if its his extremely bland and featureless face, the fact that he hasn't been in a headline some 2020, or that I already married the only white man I've ever dated, but I would not of known that was Aaron until someone pointed it out. https://t.co/RYyWPofe6W pic.twitter.com/XyXdweL0Os — Thee Bargain Bin Witch™ (@bolinthomas) August 16, 2022

… to utter contempt for Schock and everything he stands for:

Gross. Aaron Schock never apologized for his anti-gay voting record in the House. I find it sickening, that to some gay men, abs will win over self-respect. More likely, if Schock was overweight that would be why these men wouldn't look at him, not his anti-gay stances. https://t.co/1QdZWp8As5 — Bert & Ernie ???? (@bert__n__ernie) August 16, 2022

The fact he can walk into a gay bar and be comfortable after a career voting against gay rights is shameful. He should be booed out of everywhere https://t.co/RmaHQV45PW — theboywizard (@_theboywizard_) August 16, 2022

But that’s just scratching the surface of the reactions from Gay Twitter™, who have thoughts on everything from Schock’s photo companions to their styles choices. Below, we’ve compiled a few more of the internet’s fieriest and funniest takes:

completely unrelated but, gay men: if you're going to insist on continuing to wear these tiny shorts that don't fit you, PLEASE stop keeping things in the pockets!! it looks awful!! https://t.co/uCtbX7hX7W — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) August 16, 2022

following this picture, they all rimmed eachother in the Delta lounge of the Ronald Reagan Airport ?? #lovewins https://t.co/a2OrlGwUeT — Mrs. Darby (@TheDarbyLynn) August 16, 2022

how do you all even recognize what Aaron Schock looks like ??? I couldn’t pick him out of a lineup!! — cole ? (@misthiOSX) August 15, 2022

He voted against every gay rights measure while serving, and misused funds to go to Katy Perry concerts and redecorate his congressional office after Downton Abbey. — martin (@Martin_Geldhof) August 16, 2022

honestly jealous of the eagle social media manager because I too would like to live in a world where I don’t know who Aaron Schock is — cam (@c_kinker) August 15, 2022

Aaron Schock confirmed for season 3 of Secret Celebrity Drag Race — samcorb (@samcorb) August 16, 2022

Not a midday Aaron Schock jumpscare! — Crystal Kung Minkoff news and updates (@WStuartross) August 15, 2022

