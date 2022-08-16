Aaron Schock dares to show his face—and abs—at a NYC leather bar, and Gay Twitter™ is not having it

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A disgraced former Congressman walks into a gay bar… and Twitter makes sure he doesn’t show his face there ever again.
Over the weekend, New York City leather bar The Eagle posted photos of their harness-bound patrons on Instagram—as they so often do. But in that sea of abs, perusers clocked one specific bar-goer who, frankly, has no business showing his face in queer establishments: Aaron Schock.
Yes, that guy. The two-term House Representative for Illinois who resigned after he was caught misappropriating his campaign funds—remember? You know, the one that repeatedly voted for anti-LGBTQ legislation, then came out in 2020, and has yet to actually apologize or make amends in any meaningful way?
Yeah, we had forgotten about him too.
Gotta love The Eagle in New York posting a photo of Aaron Schock on their page …
It’s pathetic how low the gay community will go for a guy with abs pic.twitter.com/F8zmf2MtrK
— lexapro spritz (@Mikey_Sul) August 15, 2022
Anyway, the photo—of Schock standing beside two presumed friends, chests bared—has since been deleted. And, in fairness, it’s possible that whoever posted the photo on The Eagle’s Instagram didn’t recognize him. (Again, when’s the last time he was relevant?) Still, the pic was up for long enough that screenshots were taken, and now it’s making the rounds on Gay Twitter™ where folks have some choice words.
User @Mikey_Sul sees the photo as an indictment of the entire gay community, remarking that it’s a “Pathetic” sign of how low people will go for “a guy with abs.”
It’s their post that’s been racking up engagement over the past two days, with a number of replies and quote-tweets ranging from, “WHO???”…
Can someone explain what’s wrong with the photo?😭 I don’t get it I also don’t know the person
— pussy truck faqqot (@bekyrem) August 16, 2022
Honestly I didn’t recognize him cause he looks like he’s aged 20 years since coming out.
— Erika’s Medication (@PaceyWilliams) August 16, 2022
Idk if its his extremely bland and featureless face, the fact that he hasn't been in a headline some 2020, or that I already married the only white man I've ever dated, but I would not of known that was Aaron until someone pointed it out. https://t.co/RYyWPofe6W pic.twitter.com/XyXdweL0Os
— Thee Bargain Bin Witch™ (@bolinthomas) August 16, 2022
… to utter contempt for Schock and everything he stands for:
Gross.
Aaron Schock never apologized for his anti-gay voting record in the House.
I find it sickening, that to some gay men, abs will win over self-respect.
More likely, if Schock was overweight that would be why these men wouldn't look at him, not his anti-gay stances. https://t.co/1QdZWp8As5
— Bert & Ernie ???? (@bert__n__ernie) August 16, 2022
Dumpster Juice. https://t.co/VfGu9pGXuw pic.twitter.com/lq5FaazP77
— PJ Brennan (@peejaybrennan) August 16, 2022
The fact he can walk into a gay bar and be comfortable after a career voting against gay rights is shameful. He should be booed out of everywhere https://t.co/RmaHQV45PW
— theboywizard (@_theboywizard_) August 16, 2022
But that’s just scratching the surface of the reactions from Gay Twitter™, who have thoughts on everything from Schock’s photo companions to their styles choices. Below, we’ve compiled a few more of the internet’s fieriest and funniest takes:
completely unrelated but, gay men: if you're going to insist on continuing to wear these tiny shorts that don't fit you, PLEASE stop keeping things in the pockets!! it looks awful!! https://t.co/uCtbX7hX7W
— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) August 16, 2022
following this picture, they all rimmed eachother in the Delta lounge of the Ronald Reagan Airport ?? #lovewins https://t.co/a2OrlGwUeT
— Mrs. Darby (@TheDarbyLynn) August 16, 2022
how do you all even recognize what Aaron Schock looks like ???
I couldn’t pick him out of a lineup!!
— cole ? (@misthiOSX) August 15, 2022
He voted against every gay rights measure while serving, and misused funds to go to Katy Perry concerts and redecorate his congressional office after Downton Abbey.
— martin (@Martin_Geldhof) August 16, 2022
honestly jealous of the eagle social media manager because I too would like to live in a world where I don’t know who Aaron Schock is
— cam (@c_kinker) August 15, 2022
Aaron Schock confirmed for season 3 of Secret Celebrity Drag Race
— samcorb (@samcorb) August 16, 2022
Not a midday Aaron Schock jumpscare!
— Crystal Kung Minkoff news and updates (@WStuartross) August 15, 2022
phillycap
Do you actually think these dim bulbs actually know who that douche is? And I always laugh when hear us referred to as community. Community implies a common purpose and respect. Try tribes. We are the gay tribes. And those tribes can be as exclusionary as any low idea Ron Death Santis can dream up.
RoughRugger
Oh come on…this isn’t about anyone being a “dim bulb”…who the eff would even recognize this asswipe without his identity being called out? It’s not like he’s been even REMOTELY relevant for years.
Wanna shade someone? Shade whomever checked his ID at the door & let him in.
Cam
Hmmm, it seems you used an article about an anti-LGBTQ self hating bigot as an excuse to attack the entire LGBTQ community and deflect from another Republican bigot.
ZzBomb
@RoughRugger You are 100% spot on!
James
What an utter slime ball. And to think he has friends. What a creep. And the friends are creeps too.
G-Man
I’m pretty sure his friends are probably self loathing Log Cabin repugs just like him.
Ken A.
He can go wherever he likes. That is what freedom is about.
Cam
And people can state their opinions about him, that’s also what freedom is about.
Den
Not to the right. To them freedom means there are no consequences to their actions or statements. Only to others’.
Cam
And just in case anyone thinks Schock has gotten any better since coming out. He attacked a Democrat politician a few weeks ago for stating their pronouns, claiming that would make us look weak to Russia and China.
So like a typical Republican, he seems to admire the bigotry of those two countries. The guy is the same as he was in office.
surfnspy
How about calling out Russia for its persecution of gay folks? I am not the sort of person who announces pronouns, but if someone wants to do that, who does it hurt? We went thru a whole era of Ms. instead of Miss and Mrs. and came out just fine–this is no different.
abfab
Like every other great bar in NY, the Eagle is going down hill but fast. There was a time when these gym bunnies would be turned away at the door. Bye bye little queens. I’m sure many of you here remember it as hunting grounds for real men. These three ain’t that.
Den
Excuse me? There may have been dress codes back in the day, but putting on leather pants or jeans and a harness does not make one a “real man”, whatever the hell that is.
To people who care about such things, “real men” don’t suck dick or take it up the ass. Proud gay men, regardless of their affect or presentation do.
Den
And for the record, I remember those bars going back to the 70’s. I remember well what that whole section of lower Manhattan was like. The meat packing district, the piers, the bars and sex clubs….some great times in those places.
abfab
Oh Den, a course on the undergound leather 70’s bars in NY is something none of us really need. You’re too angry right now and you missed the point. All the best to you and Aaron.
kish
It’s likely the photographer had no idea who Schock was.
But the other two probably did. I would be mortified to be in a pic with him.
bachy
That creepy image is the stuff of nightmares. Schock apparently believes that rippling abs exempt him from basic human decency.
Fahd
Thinking back, he really should have gone to prison. Remember when he got off by the hair of his chinny chin chin. He must have (had) some incredible connections, which I guess is how he lives now, or maybe he sells timeshares part-time.
To me, the embodiment of villainhood (being an airhead is no excuse).
Paris in Santiago
Aaron Schock and his coterie of men remind me so much of the stories that have been passed down from family members in the past, who recounted their perspectives of experiences in WW2. There were always those Nazi sympathizers who worked for the Germans, perpetrating crimes against their own people in the community. Schock had no problem not giving his own gay community, any rights. I cannot think of Schlock in any other way, but by far apart from time and geography, he would have been a great Nazi or great Nazi sympathizer, and a whole lot of us would have died by his hand.
Alex_S
SHOCKING!
A gay went to a gay bar with his gay friends!
johncp56
I respect anyone coming out, at older ages, but sorry not even for abs, and the lame Aaron Schock never apologized for his anti-gay voting record in the House, even if he did, I would still be put off, sad as posted here how being buff and somewhat handsome give him a pass, he must rim really good and take huge huge trucks up his hole, funny let us keep our enemies close? lol they got him really close
still_onthemark
Some people have extremely good facial recognition brain-wiring but they shouldn’t assume everyone can do that ‘magic trick.’ I’m pretty political but I doubt I’ve ever seen Schock on TV, just in still photos on gay news sites (years ago when he was in office). At most I *might* think hey, that guy looks kind of like Aaron Schock but probably not? And yeah, it’s hardly “pathetic” that horny gay guys in a gay bar are going to look at abs – “Lexapro Spritz” (!!!) sounds like some kind of Church Lady type except that he calls himself Lexapro Spritz.
Rambeaux
Thinking back, he got in trouble for stealing money for his personal use.
I believe his rich Dr. Daddy bailed him out and made the debts disappear.
Yes. It bought him out of prison.
Essie
I really don’t think those two guys knew this person’s name. He has great abs and he wanted to hang with them. Probably had a little three-way in the little boy’s room. The photographer saw three guys with great abs and took their picture. The photo was taken down as soon as those in charge found out from gay twitter. No harm done.
What does Aaron do for work these days? I can’t imagine his daddy is supporting him. Or maybe he is. If so, all concerned should be embarrassed.
greekboy
His face looks like he’s had reverse “work” done. His lips dont look as “sucky” as they used to.
CNY1983
ill pass on the abs….not with that stupid dick-head face
barryaksarben
I know to my chagrin away too many gay men who are not interested in or know spit about politics which they should because our rights are constantly under threat. all the right had to do was use a new word _GROOMER- and we are once agin considered untrustworthy pedophiles while all reputable report have proven that the vast majority of pesos identify as straight men. SO not hard to imagine them not know a thing about hime which Im sure. is how he meets anyone that will talk to him and not throw a drink in his face
bigrawtop
The outrage over a photo of horrible republican gay guy by fans of straight gay4pay/queerbaiters who are Trumpers. Just that we don’t ask who they are. Don’t ask, don’t tell.
mz.sam
In contrast, judging by this Eagle NYC photos the three ripped clientele represented surpasses any of the bear-gutted hibernators at West Coast Eagle bars.
abfab
Aaron has become the archetypal Chelsea Boy. Let’s all have a party and throw him off the High Line.
cuteguy
Aaron Schmuck deserves all the condemnation he receives. And we all agree with the OG poster that condemns the shallow vapid gay community that celebrates a monster that voted to strip away our civil rights. The Eagle should be ashamed and fire the brand ambassador that posted that garbage.
CNY1983
BOYCOTT THE EAGLE!!!
abfab
LOL I wonder who owns it now. It used to be the New Jersey Mafia. Must research. And then BOYCOTT!
surfnspy
Anyone know who the other guys are? They clearly know who he is and if they have the same anti-gay beliefs, they should be called out too.
Godabed
i guess bleached blond hair, abs, and a tiny penis gets you a pass in the gay community. WOW. Thank god I’m pansexual we have real standards, lol.