Aaron Schock photographed ‘quarantining’ at luxury beach resort in Mexico with gaggle of Instagays

While the rest of the world is hunkered down in their homes trying to slow the spread of coronavirus, former GOP Rep. Aaron Schock has been partying it up in Mexico with a gaggle of gays.

West Hollywood political activist (and sometimes Queerty contributor) James Duke Mason was one of the first to break the news on Facebook yesterday, sharing photos of Schock enjoying the empty beaches, bars, and restaurants in Cabo San Lucas while everyone else stays home.

“So not only is Aaron Schock a disgraced ex-politician who spent years voting against the rights of his own people (and STILL hasn’t apologized),” Mason wrote, “he’s also a moron who is partying with friends in Mexico DURING A GLOBAL QUARANTINE.”

Journalist Sam Stryker added on Twitter: “This group of Instagays ‘quarantining’ at a resort in Mexico–WITH Aaron Schock–seem to have a very different definition of ‘social distancing’ than the rest of us!”

In a followup Tweet, Stryker wrote: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but f*cking a disgraced former GOP congressman is not ‘essential business’.” He also included screenshots of racist tweets written by one of Schock’s beach buddies.

Journalist Yashar Ali tweeted: “Love that Aaron Schock has been holed up at a villa in Mexico with a bunch of guys. One of them just posted an IG story with ‘Stay at Home’ hashtag. You’re not at home, bitch. Must get rid of toxic in community….a bunch of awful people.”

After years of speculation, Schock came out as gay in an Instagram post last month. In his coming out statement, he wrote: “I can live openly now as a gay man because of the extraordinary, brave people who had the courage to fight for our rights when I did not: community activists, leaders, and ordinary LGBT folks.”

Now, not only is he living openly because of the sacrifices made by queer people, but of those made by everyone who’s been staying home and exercising social distancing in an effort to save human lives.

