ABC correspondent James Longman finally gets hitched two years after viral engagement video

ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman has married his partner, Alex Brannan, with a service at Marylebone Registry Office in London.

The British journalist, 36, proposed to his boyfriend back in 2020. Video of him popping the question went viral at the time.

The two men celebrated five years of being together back in January.

On Instagram, Longman said the registry office service was “just the legal bit”. He assured friends and family they will have a bigger celebration at a later date.

“Mr and Mr 🎉” he captioned an image of him and Brannan leaving the ceremony. “Small disclaimer: this was just the legal bit. Just thought it would be romantic to come back from Ukraine and make it official. Big fun wedding next year for all our family and friends :)”

Brannan shared the same image on his Instagram, captioning it, “Don’t worry guys, I made him sign a prenup. 🤵🏻‍♂️🤵🏼‍♂️ ”

Longman shared further images from their big day on Twitter.

Below is a reminder of the proposal from a couple of summers ago..

“I asked Alex in the garden while his mum filmed, trying to stop his nephew from running over to us. And then the rest of the family came over. There was quite a lot of crying,” said Longman.

