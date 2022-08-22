ABC news correspondent James Longman recalls his first gay kiss when he was 18

This is sweet. News correspondent James Longman found himself in the English seaside city of Brighton over the weekend. The British reporter, who tends to report on foreign news for ABC, says the first gay bar he ever visited still lies in the city.

He says he went there when he was 18, and it’s where he enjoyed his first kiss with another man.

In a video on Instagram, he points out the bar to viewers. It’s now called Charles Street Tap but Longman says he can’t remember the name when he went all those years ago. He recalls that fateful visit.

“I was really nervous. I went with my friend Tanya. And I saw a guy. And he had short blond hair. He had like frosted tips. And I remember he seemed so old to me. He was like old enough to be my granddad or something. Probably younger than I am now,” adds Longman, 35, in hindsight.

“Anyway, we had a little kiss and our teeth scraped together. That’s the main thing I remember from that experience!”

Besides his work as a correspondent, reporting from war zones such as Ukraine and parts of the Middle East, Longman recently made headlines for getting hitched.

A couple of years ago, a video of him proposing to his then-boyfriend, Alex Brannan, went viral. The men married in a small service at Marylebone Registry Office, London, in July.

Do you remember your first gay kiss and where it took place?