Abe Lincoln was a “side” & more surprising revelations from the queer history doc ‘Lover Of Men’

Image Credit: ‘Lover Of Men’

Every year, October marks National LGBTQ+ History Month, and what better to celebrate than with a tribute to our first-ever (allegedly!) gay president, Abraham Lincoln?

Our 16th U.S. president’s sexuality has long been the subject of debate, with experts pointing to historical records, Lincoln’s personal correspondence, and some good old-fashioned hot gossip as proof that, at the very least, he shared his bed with other men on multiple occasions.

So, what’s the truth, and why has it taken centuries for us to get the full story? And, if Lincoln would, indeed, be considered queer—at least by modern-day definitions—then what does that mean for America, and the principals and ideals that it was founded on?

All of that gets explored in the eye-opening documentary Lover Of Men: The Untold History Of Abraham Lincoln from filmmaker Shaun Peterson. Featuring rarely seen photographs and letters, re-enactments, and commentary from U.S. and LGBTQ+ history scholars (including familiar faces like Alok Vaid-Menon & Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr), the film highlights how one of our country’s oldest rumors may have very well been based in fact.

Naturally, the film generated a lot of buzz when it opened in select theaters earlier this fall, and now that it’s available on digital VOD platforms, we decided to check it out for ourselves. From Lincoln’s bedside manner to the forgotten history of intimate male friendships, we’re breaking down the seven most surprising revelations from Lover Of Men.