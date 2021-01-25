Absolutely nobody wants to live next door to Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are said to be eyeing two luxurious waterfront properties in Admirals Cove, a gated community in Jupiter, Florida. Unfortunately for them, their would-be neighbors are doing everything possible to prevent the toxic couple from moving in.

According to Peter Moore, general manager of the property owners association, residents in Admirals Cove, which is located about 20 miles north of Mar-a-Lago, don’t want any members of the Trump klan living in their exclusive neighborhood. So much so that 30 of them have banded together to stop it from happening.

“About half have concerns about safety,” Moore tells Palm Beach Post. “The others have political concerns with what’s happened in the last couple of weeks.”

Neighbors fear that Don Jr. may soon be under criminal investigation for his role in helping to incite the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, and they really don’t want a swat team storming their peaceful street.

Others worry about Guilfoyle and rumors of her sexually aggressive behavior while working at Fox News, where she was accused of sexually harassing her former assistant, who was later awarded $4 million in a settlement with the network.

“I believe their membership would bring undesirable notoriety to the club, harm our reputation, and have the potential for creating disharmony,” one resident wrote in a letter to the board.

In an email thread that circulated among residents over the weekend, several neighbors expressed their disapproval of Trump and Guilfoyle. One person went so far as to call the mere thought of living near them “a nightmare.”

But Brett Morris, Admirals Club general manager and chief operating officer, says there’s not much anyone can do if Trump and Guilfoyle decide to purchase property in the neighborhood.

“The Club has no say in who buys in Admirals Cove,” Morris explains. “The Club cannot disapprove of them for membership.”

The real estate agent who represents the two properties Trump and Guilfoyle are considering declined to comment on the matter.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.