Accident forces Elton John to postpone remaining 2021 tour dates

Elton John has announced he must postpone several of the rescheduled European tour dates of his final world tour following an accident. He says he has been advised to have an operation as soon as possible help him recover.

On Instagram, the 74-year-old performer posted the following statement.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to mobility without pain.”

Elton said he still planned to take part in a Global Citizen charity event on September 25th, “as I don’t want to let a charity down. Being just five songs it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and traveling overnight between countries.

“After this I will be having the operation to ensure the tour can get back on the road in January of 2022 in New Orleans.”

He ended by saying, “I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustration. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

Elton announced his final world tour in 2018, and it kicked off in September of that year. It consists of around 300 concerts worldwide, taking place over three years. However, it was seriously derailed by the Covid pandemic, leading to around half the dates being rescheduled.

This is not the first time Elton has suffered serious medical problems on tour. In 2017, he developed a “rare and potentially deadly” bacterial infection whilst on a tour of South America.

He was flown back to the UK, where he was rushed to hospital and had to spend two days in intensive care. He subsequently canceled nine US tour dates to recuperate.

Get well soon, Elton!