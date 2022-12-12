Actor Avan Jogia maybe probably just came out on TikTok

Back in their Victorious days, brooding supporting stars Avan Jogia and Elizabeth Gillies teamed up to spark a million millennials’ bisexual awakenings. Recently, Jogia took to social media to reveal an LGBTQ+ awakening of his own.

In a new TikTok, the actor used a satirically cis bit of audio to launch his updated pronouns.

The audio comes from a video of a YouTuber interviewing folks in “America’s most racist town” and asking a man what his pronouns are. The man responds, “I’m a male. I’m a man. I’m a he. I don’t get into that mental ill stuff.” The clip is edited to have each sentence be interspersed with the Vine “boom” sound.

Though Jogia captions the video with “Not that “he” honestly, and if I’m being real? I probably get into that mentally ill stuff…”:

@avan.jogia Not that he honestly and if im being real? i probably get into that mentally ill stuff… ♬ Lol – Poncy

The actor cemented that “probably” into a “definitely” by changing his displayed pronouns on the app to “he/they” (only visible on mobile and not desktop for some reason, but take it up with TikTok).

While there’s every chance that he still identifies as heterosexual — as is his business — his sprinkling of nonbinary/queer/unlabelled identity gives his “Straight But Not Narrow” history a whole new lens to be viewed through.

Back in 2011, the actor co-founded the Straight But Not Narrow nonprofit alongside Andre Pochon and Heather Wilk from Cause Creative Marketing to advocate for increased LGBTQ+ allyship from the straight community. The foundation offers things like charitable contributions, suicide prevention resources, and even essay help for students.

As lovely as the foundation is, Jogia’s most prominent marketing for it feels a little on the nose now:

“We are a group of men talking to men about men who like men and how men should be okay with your man friends liking men,” he starts.

“It doesn’t make you any less of a man or make it look like you’re into men if you’re friends with a man who likes men. Let’s just get along! We are, in fact, all men, and men don’t let other men disrespect men, man.”

He wraps up with, “If you’re a real man, man up and stand up for your man friends who like men. ‘Cause we’re all just men, man!”

The person who delivered that monologue turning out to be nonbinary legally qualifies as camp.

No matter the ins and outs of how they identify, having them in our corner all these years has been nice.

Not to mention how great it is to have someone else on our team who’s so, SO easy on the eyes:

