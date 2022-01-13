Actor who bared it all on ‘Euphoria’ says nope, not a prosthetic

HBO Max’s edgy, teen drama Euphoria premiered it’s second season on Sunday with not one, not two, but three shots of full-frontal, male nudity. That’s got to be some kind of record.
Now one of the actors has taken to TikTok to clarify he did not use a prosthetic in his scene, in case you’ve been wondering.
Ansel Pierce plays an extra during a party scene, but his moment in the spotlight comes as he enters the bathroom, unaware that Cassie is hiding in the tub. Pierce sits on the toilet giving Cassie, and the audience, a full view.
The scene drew some viewers in:
about to watch euphoria for that toilet scene people on tiktok were talking about pic.twitter.com/rvXy5CZJFs
— esra (@JEONGJAESZ) January 12, 2022
And turned others off:
I could have spent the rest of my life not knowing what it looks like when a man sits down on a toilet……Euphoria took that from me :/#REALphoria
— not fabi ? (@fabi_alburez) January 11, 2022
Posting to TikTok, Pierce confirmed, “That is me in the bathroom, not a prosthetic.”
@ansel.pierce
yeah that was me in euphoria. you guys are killing me ?????? #euphoria #fyp #bathroomguy
In a second video, he reenacted what it was like to tell his family about his “first big role”:
@ansel.pierce
telling the family about euphoria #euphoria #fyp #bathroomguy #toiletguy #euphoriaseason2
New episodes of Euphoria air Sunday nights on HBO Max.
15 Comments
CatholicXXX
HBO only uses prosthetics for “real” actors and not featured extras.
There was also an episode where you see 20 d1cks being flung around as a character walks through the locker room.
acpp
So what’s the episode with the 20 dicks? Don’t be a tease.
nm4047
@acpp, it features on this site regularly, the scene where the lead character is walking through the change rooms after ‘football’ pratice.
acpp
nm4047 – thanks for info. By ‘this site’ refer to HBO or Queerty? Queerty does run videos in some articles.
WSnyder
Only one word to mention here: Audition ?
Heywood Jablowme
I hate this show, but oddly not enough to hate-watch it. I’m content with merely wanting all the characters to die of drug overdoses.
Doug
I feel the same way. It’s depressing, overly dramatic and tries so hard to shock. But somehow I think if I keep watching it I’ll eventually get hooked.
Aaron
I actually enjoy watching deeply flawed (or morally ambiguous) characters as long as their personal values and traits are consistent and their progression through the story is coherent. Life is messy and I find it cathartic to see characters go through that messiness.
inbama
He needs to take his bad hair and hysterics off TikTok.
He pulls off a confident swagger in the Euphoria clip and actually has some stunning headshots on IMDB.
sfhairy
Props to him if it’s not a prosthetic. Very delicious-looking dick. He’s too young for me, but he could let me suck him through a glory hole.
ShiningSex
Just because you have an above average size penis, doesn’t mean you know how to use it. Size queens are stupid.
ShiningSex
He’s not cute
Ken A.
If he’s willing to that and other bit parts, eventually he’ll get a lead role. His dick withstanding.
Hillers
I’m glad we’re finally getting to a point when male full frontal is treated as casually as chicks flashing their tits. Finally throwing us gay boys a bone!
But srsly, he may not be that cute, but homeboy’s packin’. God bless ‘im.
mikeTigg
He’s not attractive and his dick looks sweaty or oily.