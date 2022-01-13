Actor who bared it all on ‘Euphoria’ says nope, not a prosthetic

HBO Max’s edgy, teen drama Euphoria premiered it’s second season on Sunday with not one, not two, but three shots of full-frontal, male nudity. That’s got to be some kind of record.

Now one of the actors has taken to TikTok to clarify he did not use a prosthetic in his scene, in case you’ve been wondering.

Related: Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi has something to show you

Ansel Pierce plays an extra during a party scene, but his moment in the spotlight comes as he enters the bathroom, unaware that Cassie is hiding in the tub. Pierce sits on the toilet giving Cassie, and the audience, a full view.

The scene drew some viewers in:

about to watch euphoria for that toilet scene people on tiktok were talking about pic.twitter.com/rvXy5CZJFs — esra (@JEONGJAESZ) January 12, 2022

And turned others off:

I could have spent the rest of my life not knowing what it looks like when a man sits down on a toilet……Euphoria took that from me :/#REALphoria — not fabi ? (@fabi_alburez) January 11, 2022

Posting to TikTok, Pierce confirmed, “That is me in the bathroom, not a prosthetic.”

In a second video, he reenacted what it was like to tell his family about his “first big role”:

New episodes of Euphoria air Sunday nights on HBO Max.