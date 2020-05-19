Actor Chase Stokes apologizes for homophobic tweets…then says he was hacked?

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes is the latest entertainer to learn that the internet never forgets.

Twitter followers unearthed tweets from Stokes posted from 2007-2013, in which he used racial slurs and referred to Justin Bieber as a “f*g.”

Related: That infamous Jenny Jones gay murder case is being revisited by Netflix

As the storm over the tweets gathered steam, Stokes posted an apology. “Yes. I will address this,” he wrote. “I was not hiding. I consulted in one of my closest friends just as anybody else would. I have posted insensitive tweets. My Facebook has been hacked countless times. The picture isn’t even of me or anybody I know. Again, I am incredibly sorry. I really am. I hope you guys see what i am currently doing and how I am continuing to do the right thing by being respectful in today’s climate. This does not excuse my words, nor am I excusing myself. I will continue to work towards using my platform in the same capacity I have been and doing/bringing light into the world.”

Everyone says stupid things and it’s great that he apologized, but then Stokes deleted the apology less than an hour later. He then posted new tweets, saying “Yo just getting back into twitter. My password was changed, figuring things out. I’m really sorry that this is all happening at once.”

“Somebody obviously got access to my account” he added. “So I’m trying to solve this.”

Yo just getting back into twitter. My password was changed, figuring things out. I’m really sorry that this is all happening at once. — Chase Stokes (@hichasestokes) May 19, 2020

We’re not sure why anyone would hack his account to post an apology for something he said years prior, but what do we know?