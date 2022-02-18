Actor Daniel Newman addresses nude photo leak and the thirst is real

Daniel Newman was apparently the latest celebrity victim to have a nude photo leak online, but it seems the actor is taking it in stride.

On Friday morning, the Walking Dead star shared his reaction on Twitter, writing: “Ummm.. about that Nude photo of me that got leaked across the internet yesterday (with no one warning me) can all of you please DM it back to me so I can destroy all copies? LOL wow… Well now I guess you know WAY more about me than even my parents omg LMAO.”

Ummm.. about that Nude photo of me that got leaked across the internet yesterday (with no one warning me?) can all of you please DM it back to me so I can destroy all copies? LOL??????wow… Well now I guess you know WAY more about me than even my parents omg LMAO??? — Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) February 18, 2022

Glad he’s retained his sense of humor, at least!

We haven’t seen the photo, and neither, it seems, have many of Newman’s fans, who flooded the comments wishing to examine the evidence firsthand:

I’m sorry I missed that. Send it to my DM? 😉 — Jeff Kyler (@JKsTheatreScene) February 18, 2022

Pics or it didn’t happen 😜 — tbn97™ (@tbn97) February 18, 2022

😍 HOW ever did I miss that?! Are there Black Market Pirate Copies? 😇 — Jude Rene Montarsi (@JudeReneMontars) February 18, 2022

So rude I searched for the passed 30 min and can’t find anything!!! 😞 — Ricky Luciano (@reluciano84) February 18, 2022

Others offered sympathy and support:

That’s awful someone leaked your photo, Daniel. I’m so sorry. Any idea how it was leaked? — Fully Vaccinated! (@MothproofKT) February 18, 2022

I’m sorry this happened to you. Hope you’re okay — ♡Nate♡ (@Nattycatzz) February 18, 2022

One commenter even managed to combine sympathy and thirst:

I’m so sorry to hear that (he says while doing a Google search) 😬 — LDN/Kent Guy 🇬🇧 (@ldnlad1988) February 18, 2022

Newman joined OnlyFans back in 2020, where he said would be “PG to maybe R-rated…no X.” He did say he was open to sending more explicit content in DMs, so perhaps someone broke the cardinal rule of the platform and leaked the image.

At least a few of Newman’s followers claim to have seen it, and they approve:

Looks good to me!!! — Louis (@Louis41071284) February 18, 2022