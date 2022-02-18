Actor Daniel Newman addresses nude photo leak and the thirst is real

Daniel Newman was apparently the latest celebrity victim to have a nude photo leak online, but it seems the actor is taking it in stride.
On Friday morning, the Walking Dead star shared his reaction on Twitter, writing: “Ummm.. about that Nude photo of me that got leaked across the internet yesterday (with no one warning me) can all of you please DM it back to me so I can destroy all copies? LOL wow… Well now I guess you know WAY more about me than even my parents omg LMAO.”
Ummm.. about that Nude photo of me that got leaked across the internet yesterday (with no one warning me?) can all of you please DM it back to me so I can destroy all copies? LOL??????wow… Well now I guess you know WAY more about me than even my parents omg LMAO???
Glad he’s retained his sense of humor, at least!
We haven’t seen the photo, and neither, it seems, have many of Newman’s fans, who flooded the comments wishing to examine the evidence firsthand:
I’m sorry I missed that. Send it to my DM? 😉
Pics or it didn’t happen 😜
😍 HOW ever did I miss that?! Are there Black Market Pirate Copies? 😇
So rude I searched for the passed 30 min and can’t find anything!!! 😞
Others offered sympathy and support:
That’s awful someone leaked your photo, Daniel. I’m so sorry. Any idea how it was leaked?
I’m sorry this happened to you. Hope you’re okay
One commenter even managed to combine sympathy and thirst:
I’m so sorry to hear that (he says while doing a Google search) 😬
Newman joined OnlyFans back in 2020, where he said would be “PG to maybe R-rated…no X.” He did say he was open to sending more explicit content in DMs, so perhaps someone broke the cardinal rule of the platform and leaked the image.
At least a few of Newman’s followers claim to have seen it, and they approve:
Looks good to me!!!
Thank you for that 😌
Chrisk
I’m so sorry this happened. It must have slipped through the daily selfies that he posts of himself. It could happen to anyone..
CatholicXXX
Didn’t happen. He’s just trying to stay relevant.
yawn
yawn
Donston
People are saying that there is no “leaked” pic. And I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s not. He apparently has lied about leaked pics before and has lied to his OnlyFans subscribers by using pics that weren’t of him.
The dude is a bit of mess. From this faux “black hood” dialect he was rocking for about a year. To claiming that he’s so “masculine” and “straight passing” when he actually comes off like a typical InstaGay. To scamming people. To claiming he got Covid when he didn’t for some media attention. To the accusations of him harassing guys and being obsessed with closeted dudes and “straight presenting” guys. I guess oh well.
thisisnotreal
honestly why does it seem like so many of the dudes that self identify as “straight passing”, in my personal experience they usually arent? like im not gonna say i have the best gaydar in the world but its good enough to usually ping these types of guys fairly quickly.
Josh in OR
I’ve always found that the men who tell you most vociferously how ‘straight passing’ they are…aren’t. Like…to ANYONE but themselves…
Link please!
Link please!
SFMike
Yeah, let’s not talk about it let’s see it. I’m not ashamed to admit I think he’s hot as hell regardless of his faults.
he's a turd.
he’s a turd.
phillycap
I remember I started following him on Twitter when he first came out because, hey, I thought he needed the support (not from me necessarily, o course, but the community as a whole.) Over the course of the next year it became very clear from his Twitter feed that he is a rather hypocritical party boy who really is unable to read the room. I use the term boy generically. He’s 40 and and suffers from Peter Pan syndrome. Talks about poverty and posts constant pics of himself at the latest circuit parties in various countries. Never met a selfie he hasn’t liked. Talks about oh, we must all see the inner beauty of other people and hangs out only with porn stars or circuit party boys and wouldn’t be seen dead in a picture of a man with more than six percent body fat. He is the ultimate narcissist. You cannot deny that he’s a good looking man, but as I say, he’s not the most self-aware dude on Twitter. He’s a study in contradictions. And none of the contradictions make him come out smelling like a rose. We like what we like He likes circuit party and porn star boys. Period. And there’s nothing too deeper about him than that. I’m not too excited to see his dick. I’ve seen him being a dick for the past two years. And he talks constantly about his dick and its size, which of course is 10 inches. And trust. There isn’t any leaked picture of him. He’s just generating chatter. That being said, why there hasn’t been a sex tape leaked by one of his hangers on is quite an impressive feat. Talked one time and showed photographs of a new “boyfriend” and when someone recognized him as a sean cody porn star got all huffy with my private life is my private life, after plastering his private life all over Twitter.
nm4047
self publicity, sign of desperation.
winemaker
Simple solution to nude photos going public that you don’t want going public; don’t post them on line or do nude photo shoots, simple and straight forward. By not doing this you avoid any problems and potential embarrassment going forwards. Such a simple solution to a problem many create for themselves.
Jaquelope
You’ve hit the nail squarely on the head with your observation.
Karlis
Can we all agree that Queerty must be banned from posting stuff like this if it does not post a link to the image in question?
miamirunner
So it’s just a marketing stunt..there are no naked pics?
Jim
“Leaked” Really!
And of course his response gets him even more attention
Jim
Just tried to see if I could find this pic on the internet. Couldn’t but from the pics that did pop up it’s obvious this guy likes having his body looked at.
And I didn’t even know who he was before this!!
nitejonboy
Who the fu__ is Daniel Newman ??
Blkhillsguy
Should anyone feel sorrow or pity for him? Zero fkks given. He knowingly sent it out in messages to homos, who everyone knows can’t keep their traps shut. Far worse than women. Anyway, he handed them over for likely big money and they were sent around. Who gives a fkk? He got paid and he’s a big boy who made the choice to do it for dough. Wah Wah Wah.
Anthonyshine
I’ve seen EVERY episode of The Walking Dead. Why don’t I recognize him??
barryaksarben
All you angry queens seem to know a hell of a lot about him. I think he is good looking and wouldnt mind seeing his dick. But I dont spend my life on the computer picking on other peoples behavior so all I see \is the hate
Donston
Two-thirds of your posts are prototypical basic/bitter/bitchy queen type readings. You’re hardly in position to judge. Also, there are no nudes. He made it up.
Terrycloth
He looks like Chris Martin lead singer of Coldplay
Who?
Who?
ScottOnEarth
An obvious publicity grab, considering most people don’t know who he is and those who know him don’t even know anything about a supposed leaked photo. Anything for attention.
inbama
It’s currently on OMG, but it’s not worth the search.