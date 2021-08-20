Actor Francis Mossman of ‘Spartacus’ and queer series ‘The Horizon’ dead at 33

Actor Francis “Frankie” Mossman, known for his roles in the Starz series Spartacus: Blood and Sand and the queer web series The Horizon, has died at the age of 33.

The out performer died on Saturday at his home in Sydney, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family to raise funds to transport his remains to his native New Zealand.

“Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son,” his family shared. “He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him.”

Mossman’s talent agency, Kathryn Rawlings & Associates, put out a statement to E! News: “It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been part of the KR Actors whānau for many years and was well-loved in the industry and by his peers. Always a ray of light and a well of positivity and fun, Francis will be greatly missed. Our hearts reach out to Francis and his family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

He is survived by his partner, Lachlan, his two brothers, and parents.

Mossman starred as Stevie Hughes in The Horizon, which followed the lives of a group of LGBTQ friends. It became Australia’s most popular web series and ran from 2013 to 2017. That gig came shortly after he appeared in four episodes of Spartacus in 2012.

No cause of death was released, but his family told Daily Mail Australia that Mossman was suffering from “old scars and trauma from high school” during the COVID shutdown.

In his last Instagram post the day before his death, Mossman shared a photo of himself as a child along with the caption, “Who knew this boy would endure so much pain”.