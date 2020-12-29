Actor Jannik Schümann comes out by posting sweet pic with boyfriend

A well-known German actor has revealed he’s in a same-sex relationship.

Jannik Schümann, 28, has appeared in German productions Close to the Horizon (Dem Horizont So Nah), Centre of My World (Die Mitte der Welt), The Diplomat (Die Diplomatin) and The Aftermath. He will soon appear opposite Milla Jovovich in the English-language movie Monster Hunter. He has over a quarter of a million followers on Instagram.

On December 26 he posted a photo [above] of him hugging another man to his Instagram account.

The other man – Felix Kruck – was kissing Schümann’s forehead. Schümann captioned the photo with a love heart. Kruck shared the same photo on his own Instagram. Whatever language you speak, the message was clear: the two men are together.

The photos have had hundreds of thousands of likes and fellow actors and politicians in Germany have commented, congratulating the pair.

Some had words the those who said people shouldn’t need to make such declarations anymore.

German MEP Rasmus Andresen said on Twitter: “Actors coming out is still news because too many people in our society are afraid of being open about their sexuality. All the best Jannik Schümann.”

Ein Coming Out von Schauspielern ist deshalb eine Nachricht, weil auch in unserer Gesellschaft zu viele Menschen Angst davor haben offen ihre Sexualität zu leben. Alles Liebe #JannikSchümann ❤️🏳️‍🌈 — Rasmus Andresen 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@RasmusAndresen) December 26, 2020

A couple of days after the Instagram posting, Schümann posted a message to his Instagram story thanking people for their support: “I am overwhelmed by all the messages, comments and the love you give us. I have read every single message and cannot put my feelings into words.

“Thank you! 2021 will be a good year. I can feel it.”

