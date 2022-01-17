Actor Julian Morris marks his 39th birthday with a naked man tattoo

British actor Julian Morris, known for his roles on Pretty Little Liars and The Morning Show, marked his 39th birthday last Thursday by getting some new ink work done.

Morris turned to celebrated tattoo artist Philippe Fernandez for the artwork. Fernandez has won praise and fans for his simple, homoerotic line drawings of men.

Morris posted images of the new tattoo to his Instagram stories late last week. The tattoo shows a naked man, with his back to the viewer, standing in water and the sun setting in the background. Morris tagged the tattooist in his stories.

Morris publicly came out last month when he posted a series of photos to social media of his boyfriend of 18 years. His partner is Los Angeles-based artist Landon Ross.

“18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you. I love you @landonross,” Morris wrote in the post. Ross also shared a post to mark their anniversary, saying “Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you.”

Philippe Fernandez is a tattooist, artist, and co-owner of the gallery and tattoo parlor AKA in Berlin. He did Morris’ ink in Los Angeles. Going by his Instagram postings, he saw several clients during his recent visit to LA and posted several new examples of his work online. Check out more of his distinctive work below.

