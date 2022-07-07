Actor Luke Macfarlane loses dog after it jumps into FedEx truck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Macfarlane (@ten_minutes_younger)



Actor Luke Macfarlane briefly lost his beloved dog after the inquisitive hound jumped into a FedEx truck and was driven away. Fortunately, they were reunited a few hours later.

Canadian-American actor Macfarlane, 42, who is probably best known for his role in the hit TV show Brothers and Sisters, posted about the incident on his Instagram.

“LOST AND FOUND! My very sweet and friendly dog Farmer decided to jump into a fedEx truck and take a long ride. After 5 hours and help from a few online detectives we reunited. I think my husky mutt sweet boy might need a GPS dog collar. Thank you everyone.”

Macfarlane, who came out as gay in 2008, added some photos of him with Farmer, and even one of Farmer and the FedEx driver who returned him.

Macfarlane will next be seen on the big screen playing the love interest of Billy Eichner in his gay romcom, Bros.

Eichner was among those to comment on the posting, saying, “You naming the dog FARMER is… exactly right. 😂❤️”

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson was stunned by the story, saying, “Wait. WHAT?!?!!!!”

Drag Race queen Shangela said, “Love this reunion! Next time call me! I’m good at crime solving ❤️”

