Actor/model Okkar Min Maung seeks shower buddies and Gay Insta can’t sign up fast enough

Okkar Min Maung is taking the whole ‘multi-hyphenate’ vibe to the next level.

The New York-based Burmese actor, model, singer, beauty pageant winner and soon-to-be-published novelist is nothing if not busy, but he apparently has enough time left in the day to stir the thirst pot on Instagram, too. We aren’t complaining.

With his debut novel, 166 Days With You, due out later this summer, Okkar kept the reading requirement to a minimum when he posted a sultry shower.

“Wanna come shower with me?” he asked in the caption.

Judging by the endless string of “yes!” comments, he shouldn’t have too much trouble fulfilling the fantasy.

Here’s some more from his feed:

