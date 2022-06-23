Actor/model Okkar Min Maung seeks shower buddies and Gay Insta can’t sign up fast enough

Okkar Min Maung is taking the whole ‘multi-hyphenate’ vibe to the next level.
The New York-based Burmese actor, model, singer, beauty pageant winner and soon-to-be-published novelist is nothing if not busy, but he apparently has enough time left in the day to stir the thirst pot on Instagram, too. We aren’t complaining.
With his debut novel, 166 Days With You, due out later this summer, Okkar kept the reading requirement to a minimum when he posted a sultry shower.
“Wanna come shower with me?” he asked in the caption.
Judging by the endless string of “yes!” comments, he shouldn’t have too much trouble fulfilling the fantasy.
Here’s some more from his feed:
3 Comments
Deacon
He should said “If you have ever said NO ASIAN on any of your hook site profiles keep it moving”, most white guys will give him a pass because he has body and probably didn’t realize he’s Asian.
CatholicXXX
Don’t know which “gay instas” you’re talking about because none of the popular ones even follow him.
He wears fake color contact lenses. No thanks.
Brian
Your screenname is the bigger problem. Stop being dumb and racist. Stop giving money to pedophiles and genocidal institutions.