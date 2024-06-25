British actor Peter McPherson, 40, has opened up about being HIV-positive. He’s been living with the virus for over ten years.

Among other credits McPherson has appeared on long-running soap opera Hollyoaks, the 2022 gay-themed rugby movie In From The Side, and the Russell T Davies drama series Years & Years.

McPherson talked about his diagnosis when he appeared last week on a Virgin Radio Pride show. He said he sought medical advice when he fell ill with flu-like symptoms.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“My story was, I got really ill. And it’s what they call seroconversion when your body takes on the virus. And I didn’t know what it was. Some people get nothing. Some people get like a cold. Mine was like flu. And to the point where I was so sick, I ended in hospital.”

He continued, “They did all these tests and they couldn’t find anything. And they said, ‘You know, you’re a gay man. Have you been having unprotected sex?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’

“And they said, ‘Okay, we’ve booked you into the sexual health clinic here in the hospital. We’re going to check you out. Go straight there. They’ll be expecting you and they’ll do the test.’”

Instead, McPherson—scared—drove home and looked up information about HIV-related symptoms. He realized he potentially had the same symptoms. He called a helpline for advice and they told him to go to a clinic. His dad drove him there.

“How long does he have left to live?”

Becoming emotional as he recalled that day, McPherson says he took a rapid test and was informed the result was positive. The clinic staff explained what that meant, but he says he was in a daze from the news and struggled to process it all.

He was told he needed to go to another hospital to undergo more tests. McPherson told them his dad was sitting outside in his car.

“They said, ‘Do you want to bring him in?’ So I said ‘OK’.”

McPherson asked his dad to come inside with him. Once sat back in the treatment room, McPherson told his dad he was HIV-positive.

“The first thing my dad asked was ‘How long does he have left to live?”

Fortunately, the clinic staff were quick to reassure both men that things had changed and that with treatment, it was highly unlikely McPherson would die from HIV-related illness. He has every reason to expect to live into old age.

McPherson went to the hospital to do more tests. He then had to go home and break the news to his mum. He says he feels really fortunate that his parents have known “from day one” and he’s never had to keep it a secret from them.

Telling his future husband

Talking to Virgin Radio’s Graeme Smith, McPherson was joined on the show by his husband, David Allwood.

The men met in 2013 and McPherson recalled telling Allwood.

“We were in Singapore at the time and, because I was always told it’s really important when you have a sexual partner that you tell them…”

“When I was first diagnosed there was two camps, there was people on treatment straight away and then there was delayed treatment because they didn’t know how it would affect in the long term.

The UK health service now puts everyone diagnosed with HIV on the treatment, regardless of their viral load.

“So, I was delayed but, yeah, I told you straight away and I was gobsmacked by David because he knew his stuff and he wasn’t phased by it and that just put me at ease straight away,” said McPherson.

McPherson takes medication and is undetectable and Allwood takes PrEP.

McPherson also revealed that although Allwood reacted well to the information, he’s experienced discrimination in the past on dating apps such as Grindr.

“I’ve had messages, people saying things like, ‘Such a shame you spoilt yourself, you’ve ruined yourself.’

“Luckily I’m quite strong-willed and in a good place mentally, but that can be very damaging to someone who’s not.”

Don't forget to share: